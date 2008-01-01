Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Digital Marketing Analyst (Digital Marketing Team).

Tasks in the role

Dig into the day-to-day performance of our email marketing and paid traffic channels, helping the team spot trends, flag opportunities, and build clear narratives around what's working and what's not.

Support the creation and maintenance of dashboards and reports to track key marketing KPIs and make performance easy to understand across the team.

Help monitor campaign performance across channels — including search, display, video, and email (mass and automated) — and contribute to budget and strategy conversations with data to back them up.

Use SQL and Google Sheets to pull and organize data, answer marketing questions, and keep reporting up to date.

Collaborate with the Paid Traffic and Email Marketing teams to understand business goals and translate them into clear, actionable insights.

Monitor, plan and learn about marketing incrementality experiments to prove the efficiency and effectiveness of ongoing and new initiatives.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand business objectives and translate them into data-driven strategies.​

Stay updated with industry trends and best practices in digital marketing analytics to continually enhance analytical approaches.

Goals and Expectations

Build a strong understanding of how our marketing channels perform and how they contribute to business growth.

Help improve marketing ROI by identifying what's driving results and flagging what needs attention.

Grow into a confident data storyteller — someone who can translate numbers into clear narratives for marketing stakeholders.

Contribute to reports and dashboards that the broader Digital Marketing team relies on to make decisions.

Who we are looking for

3+ years of experience in digital marketing, whether in paid traffic, email marketing, or a similar hands-on marketing role.

A good understanding of core marketing metrics and the business problems that come up day-to-day in growth-focused teams.

Proven track record of analyzing and optimizing programs across various digital marketing channels.​

Comfortable working with data — some experience with SQL or Google Sheets is a plus, even if you're still developing these skills.

Familiarity with paid channels (search, display, video) and/or email marketing platforms.

Curious, proactive, and eager to learn — you don't need to know everything about attribution or analytics on day one, but you should be excited to grow in that direction.

Not Required, but a Plus

Demonstrated experience with SQL and Looker Studio.​

Knowledge of attribution models and experience in implementing them to assess marketing effectiveness.​

Experience with testing methodologies to measure the impact of marketing actions.

#LI-Hybrid

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!