We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Digital Marketing Business Analyst.

Tasks in the role

● Collect and analyze data from multiple digital marketing platforms to assess campaign performance and identify trends.​

● Develop and maintain dashboards and reports using Tableau and Looker Studio to visualize key performance indicators (KPIs).

● Execute SQL queries to extract, manipulate, and analyze large datasets for in depth insights in BigQuery.​

● Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand business objectives and translate them into data-driven strategies.​

● Evaluate the effectiveness of various marketing channels, including Search, Display, Video, Programmatic, and Paid Social, to optimize budget allocation.​

● Stay updated with industry trends and best practices in digital marketing analytics to continually enhance analytical approaches.

Goals and Expectations

● Enhance the accuracy and depth of digital marketing performance and analysis to inform strategic decisions.​

● Improve marketing ROI by identifying high-performing programs, channels, campaigns, or creative and optimizing underperforming ones.​

● Develop a comprehensive understanding of the customer journey through advanced attribution modeling.​

● Collaborate on the development of reports and dashboards for Digital Marketing.

Who we are looking for

● Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Data Science, Statistics, Computer Science, or a related field.​

● 3+ years of experience in digital marketing analytics or a related role.​

● Demonstrated experience with SQL, Tableau, BigQuery, and Looker Studio.​

● Proven track record of analyzing and optimizing campaigns across various digital marketing channels.​

● Experience with attribution modeling and incrementality testing is highly desirable.



Technical Skills

● Proficiency in SQL for data extraction and manipulation.​

● Experience with data visualization tools, specifically Tableau and Looker Studio, for creating insightful dashboards and reports.​

● Familiarity with data warehouse solutions like BigQuery for handling large datasets.​

● Strong understanding of digital marketing channels, including Search, Display, Video, Programmatic, and Paid Social.​

● Knowledge of attribution models and experience in implementing them to assess marketing effectiveness.​

● Experience with incrementally testing methodologies to measure the causal impact of marketing actions.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

