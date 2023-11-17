Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Project Manager Production - 6-Month Contract (Global Events Team).

Tasks in the role

Maintain and enhance efficient project management processes and documentation

Track and report on project progress, identifying and resolving any challenges proactively

Lead cross-functional project teams and workstreams

Swag

Lead and manage Semrush Swag Store and Spotlight Swag projects, ensuring seamless operations and delivery

Update and optimize processes and workflows related to swag production

Oversee freelance contributors and ensure their deliverables align with project timelines and quality standards

Source and evaluate new Spotlight swag options to enhance the event experience

Production Liaison

Maintain and monitor project budgets, ensuring financial efficiency and accuracy

Serve as the primary liaison between the internal team and external event production partners and vendors

Collaborate closely with production companies to ensure the successful execution of event elements

Oversee logistics and production schedules to ensure seamless event execution

Act as the primary point of contact between sponsors, sales teams, and production partners

Negotiate contracts and manage relationships with vendors to ensure high-quality service delivery

Sponsors Liaison

Ensure sponsors have all the necessary information regarding event logistics and production details

Coordinate and manage sponsor deliverables, timelines, and production with Sponsor Sales representative

Oversee sponsor contracting and invoicing processes and update weekly report

Research, acquire, and handle relationships with production sponsors (snacks, drinks, transportation, etc.)

Other

Lead and manage various ad hoc event-related projects, ensuring deadlines and deliverables are met

Lead freelancer hiring and payments release cycle and reporting on Upwork

Build strong relationships with regional teams and key stakeholders

Regular reporting to senior management on project statuses, identifying risks proactively

Who we are looking for

Proven experience in project management with a strong emphasis on event production

Background in coordinating sponsor logistics and deliverables for events and building

Exceptional organizational skills with the ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to effectively collaborate with internal teams, production partners, and sponsors

Budget management experience with a keen eye for cost control

Problem-solving mindset with the ability to adapt to changing circumstances

Proficiency in project management tools and software is a plus

Experience managing freelance teams and external vendors

Outstanding organizational skills

Strong attention to detail

Calm under pressure

Adaptable and flexible

Team player mentality

A “Can-do” attitude

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!