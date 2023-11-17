Project Manager Production - 6-Month Contract (Global Events Team)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Project Manager Production - 6-Month Contract (Global Events Team).
Tasks in the role
Maintain and enhance efficient project management processes and documentation
Track and report on project progress, identifying and resolving any challenges proactively
Lead cross-functional project teams and workstreams
Swag
Lead and manage Semrush Swag Store and Spotlight Swag projects, ensuring seamless operations and delivery
Update and optimize processes and workflows related to swag production
Oversee freelance contributors and ensure their deliverables align with project timelines and quality standards
Source and evaluate new Spotlight swag options to enhance the event experience
Production Liaison
Maintain and monitor project budgets, ensuring financial efficiency and accuracy
Serve as the primary liaison between the internal team and external event production partners and vendors
Collaborate closely with production companies to ensure the successful execution of event elements
Oversee logistics and production schedules to ensure seamless event execution
Act as the primary point of contact between sponsors, sales teams, and production partners
Negotiate contracts and manage relationships with vendors to ensure high-quality service delivery
Sponsors Liaison
Ensure sponsors have all the necessary information regarding event logistics and production details
Coordinate and manage sponsor deliverables, timelines, and production with Sponsor Sales representative
Oversee sponsor contracting and invoicing processes and update weekly report
Research, acquire, and handle relationships with production sponsors (snacks, drinks, transportation, etc.)
Other
Lead and manage various ad hoc event-related projects, ensuring deadlines and deliverables are met
Lead freelancer hiring and payments release cycle and reporting on Upwork
Build strong relationships with regional teams and key stakeholders
Regular reporting to senior management on project statuses, identifying risks proactively
Who we are looking for
Proven experience in project management with a strong emphasis on event production
Background in coordinating sponsor logistics and deliverables for events and building
Exceptional organizational skills with the ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to effectively collaborate with internal teams, production partners, and sponsors
Budget management experience with a keen eye for cost control
Problem-solving mindset with the ability to adapt to changing circumstances
Proficiency in project management tools and software is a plus
Experience managing freelance teams and external vendors
Outstanding organizational skills
Strong attention to detail
Calm under pressure
Adaptable and flexible
Team player mentality
A “Can-do” attitude
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
Flexible working hours
Unlimited PTO
Flexi Benefit for your hobby
Employee Support Program
Loss of family member financial aid
Employee Resource Groups
Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
Corporate events
Teambuilding
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Marketing
The Marketing team does much more than just promote and advertise Semrush products. They also inspire marketers around the world with their work.
Colleagues from this team are responsible for establishing marketing strategies and conducting market target audience research. They work with content, create and implement advertising campaigns through multiple promotion channels. The team is also closely involved with the Development, Design, Customer Success, and Sales teams. Web content, newsletters, banners, references in the media–all this is created by our Marketing experts.
The Marketing team is truly international and dispersed across the globe. But despite the differences in locations and time zones, our teams work tirelessly together on their common goal: to support one billion marketers in achieving their goals. Can we do it? Certainly!