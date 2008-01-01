Accountant (EU Accounting Team), Maternity Cover

Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Accountant (EU Accounting Team).

Tasks in the role

Supporting the month-end closing process for our Polish entity, ensuring all deadlines are met

Preparing and posting monthly journal entries, i.e. accruals, prepayments (General Ledger)

Maintaining the order management process, including raising customer invoicing, cash application, and identifying outstanding receivables requiring debt collection activities

Preparing customer payment reports, including reporting from external payment processors (Braintree, PayPal, Amex, etc.)

Reconciling bank transactions on a daily basis, including customer payments to invoicing, payroll activity, and payments for expense reports

Supporting the Accounts Payable process, submitting invoices to the processing team, and providing the correct account coding

Reconciling company credit card transactions, submitting expense reporting for payment processing, and ensuring correct account coding.

Managing fixed assets, including acquisitions, disposals, depreciation, and impairment

Maintaining contact with internal stakeholders and collaborating with the AP team

Cooperating with senior colleagues in Accounting and Finance to support various accounting tasks

Assisting with statutory compliance (VAT/CIT), ensuring local filings are completed within deadlines

Assisting in preparation for local and US internal and external audits, providing all necessary General Ledger data, account analysis, and financial reporting.

Who we are looking for

Degree in Accounting, Finance or related field

Minimum of 2 years of related accounting experience

Previous experience in multi-currency and multi-country reporting preparation

Previous experience in large multinational organizations and high-growth companies will be a valuable asset

Strong English language communication skills, both written and verbal, to communicate daily with colleagues within the Group

Microsoft Office skills, with Intermediate knowledge of Microsoft Excel, including formulas and pivot tables

Experience in ERP systems - previous experience in Oracle is preferred

Diligence, reliability, an eye for detail

Troubleshooting, problem-solving, and creative/innovative thought-processing skills

You share our common values: Trust, as because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as because we are always looking to make things better

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Unlimited PTO

Flexible working hours

Inter Polska Health Insurance and Life Insurance co-financing

Worksmile Cafeteria Program (available after 2 months of employment), including co-financing for the Multisport card

Mental health support–private therapy sessions (in Polish and English)

B2B contract is also an option

Employee Referral Program

Buddy Program

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!