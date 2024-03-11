Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Head of Data Science (Enterprise Solutions Unit).

Tasks in the role

As Head of Data Science you will lead a multidisciplinary team of data scientists to deliver impactful, high-quality solutions that address the needs of our customers. This role requires a strong focus on understanding customer pain points, driving innovation, and maintaining curiosity in emerging data science trends and their practical applications. Your leadership will ensure the delivery of machine learning-based automated SEO analysis workflows (“SEO Workflows”) for our clients, while your hands-on contributions will inspire and guide the team in building cutting-edge AI-driven solutions.

Collaborate with stakeholders (internal and external) to ensure alignment of data science projects with business objectives

Translate complex data science concepts into actionable business strategies for stakeholders, together with the team define success factors for projects and initiatives, monitor the impact of deployed solutions, and iterate based on feedback to maximize value

Engage with customers’ challenges and needs by leveraging data science best practices to solve business problems

Collaborate with internal and external SEO experts to develop efficient SEO Workflows and increase awareness of SEO best practices and industry trends and demands

Oversee the development and deployment of scalable, reliable, high-quality, and impactful data science models

Stay current with advancements in data science and machine learning and proactively identify opportunities to integrate emerging trends and best practices into the team’s workflows and solutions

Establish best practices in working with data engineering for data handling, model monitoring, and backend integration

Lead, mentor, and manage a high-performing team of data scientists

Set clear expectations and goals to ensure that deliverables are of high quality and meet organizational objectives

Who we are looking for

5-7 years experience in data science, with at least 2-3 years in a leadership role

Proven experience in designing and developing impactful data analysis workflows

Strong programming skills, including proficiency in languages like Python and DS libraries such as pandas, numpy, scikit-learn, transformers, streamlit

Knowledge of API integration and data collection from various sources

Experience in conducting comprehensive testing to ensure the reliability and performance of workflows

Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams and external clients

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

