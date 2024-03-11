Head of Data Science (Enterprise Solutions Unit)
We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Head of Data Science (Enterprise Solutions Unit).
Tasks in the role
As Head of Data Science you will lead a multidisciplinary team of data scientists to deliver impactful, high-quality solutions that address the needs of our customers. This role requires a strong focus on understanding customer pain points, driving innovation, and maintaining curiosity in emerging data science trends and their practical applications. Your leadership will ensure the delivery of machine learning-based automated SEO analysis workflows (“SEO Workflows”) for our clients, while your hands-on contributions will inspire and guide the team in building cutting-edge AI-driven solutions.
Collaborate with stakeholders (internal and external) to ensure alignment of data science projects with business objectives
Translate complex data science concepts into actionable business strategies for stakeholders, together with the team define success factors for projects and initiatives, monitor the impact of deployed solutions, and iterate based on feedback to maximize value
Engage with customers’ challenges and needs by leveraging data science best practices to solve business problems
Collaborate with internal and external SEO experts to develop efficient SEO Workflows and increase awareness of SEO best practices and industry trends and demands
Oversee the development and deployment of scalable, reliable, high-quality, and impactful data science models
Stay current with advancements in data science and machine learning and proactively identify opportunities to integrate emerging trends and best practices into the team’s workflows and solutions
Establish best practices in working with data engineering for data handling, model monitoring, and backend integration
Lead, mentor, and manage a high-performing team of data scientists
Set clear expectations and goals to ensure that deliverables are of high quality and meet organizational objectives
Who we are looking for
5-7 years experience in data science, with at least 2-3 years in a leadership role
Proven experience in designing and developing impactful data analysis workflows
Strong programming skills, including proficiency in languages like Python and DS libraries such as pandas, numpy, scikit-learn, transformers, streamlit
Knowledge of API integration and data collection from various sources
Experience in conducting comprehensive testing to ensure the reliability and performance of workflows
Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams and external clients
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
Flexible working hours
Unlimited PTO
Flexi Benefit for your hobby
Employee Support Program
Loss of family member financial aid
Employee Resource Groups
Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
Corporate events
Teambuilding
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Analytics
The Semrush Analytics team helps the Company's employees analyze past events, accurately interpret the present situation, and then predict the future. They accomplish all this only by looking at data.
The Analytics team handles stats, calculations, scoring and predictive models, clustering, multi-channel attribution, anomaly analysis, and many other queries from the Marketing and Development teams. In addition, these colleagues deal with business metrics at a company level.
The team members are split between offices in Europe and the US.
The team’s secret passion is finding solutions to new challenges. Sounds intriguing, right?