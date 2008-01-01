Global Director, Strategic Customer Success

As the Global Director of Strategic Customer Success, you will lead a team of highly skilled Enterprise Customer Success Managers across international markets—US, EMEA, and APAC—driving strategic outcomes for our largest enterprise clients. This role is critical in building and continuously evolving our Strategic Enterprise customer success program. Your team will drive strategic engagement, maximize long-term customer value, and foster trusted relationships that lead to expansion and renewal.

You will be responsible not only for execution, but also for designing and scaling the operational strategy and infrastructure of the Strategic Customer Success function. Equally important, you will cultivate a culture of excellence and enablement, developing ongoing training programs that elevate your team as thought leaders in front of our customers.

Key Responsibilities:

Customer Retention & Renewals:

Develop and refine renewal strategy and implement proactive tactics to deliver high retention rates. Shift the team away from reactive engagement toward structured success planning and long-term account health management.

Team Leadership, Development & Enablement:

Recruit, lead, and mentor a high-performing team of enterprise CSMs. Build a strong bench through structured enablement programs, knowledge sharing, and ongoing education, ensuring the team maintains a consultative, expert-level presence with customers.

Create, Maintain, and Exemplify a Performance-Driven Culture:

Use performance data to prepare and deliver regular reports for senior and executive leadership. Drive a strong rhythm of accountability focused on churn mitigation, retention, and expansion enablement.

Global Strategic Leadership:

Architect and execute the ongoing strategic vision and operational framework for the global Strategic Customer Success team. Ensure the approach scales with business growth and evolving customer needs across geographies.

Cross-functional Collaboration:

Partner closely with Sales, Product, and Marketing to align on customer outcomes, growth strategies, and seamless account transitions. Actively participate in internal planning forums to ensure CS insights shape go-to-market priorities.

Enterprise Growth & Engagement:

Guide the team to uncover and qualify expansion opportunities by fostering trusted advisor relationships with stakeholders. Drive alignment around measurable customer objectives that directly support growth.

Process Optimization Across Regions:

Continuously assess and refine Customer Success operations for a global enterprise customer base. Standardize scalable processes while accommodating regional nuances, especially around onboarding, handoffs, and engagement models.

Customer Advocacy:

Champion the voice of strategic customers internally. Ensure customer feed-back informs roadmap planning, and maintain strong executive-level communications paths for escalations and strategic check-ins.