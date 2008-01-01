Global Director, Strategic Customer Success
As the Global Director of Strategic Customer Success, you will lead a team of highly skilled Enterprise Customer Success Managers across international markets—US, EMEA, and APAC—driving strategic outcomes for our largest enterprise clients. This role is critical in building and continuously evolving our Strategic Enterprise customer success program. Your team will drive strategic engagement, maximize long-term customer value, and foster trusted relationships that lead to expansion and renewal.
You will be responsible not only for execution, but also for designing and scaling the operational strategy and infrastructure of the Strategic Customer Success function. Equally important, you will cultivate a culture of excellence and enablement, developing ongoing training programs that elevate your team as thought leaders in front of our customers.
Key Responsibilities:
Customer Retention & Renewals:
Develop and refine renewal strategy and implement proactive tactics to deliver high retention rates. Shift the team away from reactive engagement toward structured success planning and long-term account health management.
Team Leadership, Development & Enablement:
Recruit, lead, and mentor a high-performing team of enterprise CSMs. Build a strong bench through structured enablement programs, knowledge sharing, and ongoing education, ensuring the team maintains a consultative, expert-level presence with customers.
Create, Maintain, and Exemplify a Performance-Driven Culture:
Use performance data to prepare and deliver regular reports for senior and executive leadership. Drive a strong rhythm of accountability focused on churn mitigation, retention, and expansion enablement.
Global Strategic Leadership:
Architect and execute the ongoing strategic vision and operational framework for the global Strategic Customer Success team. Ensure the approach scales with business growth and evolving customer needs across geographies.
Cross-functional Collaboration:
Partner closely with Sales, Product, and Marketing to align on customer outcomes, growth strategies, and seamless account transitions. Actively participate in internal planning forums to ensure CS insights shape go-to-market priorities.
Enterprise Growth & Engagement:
Guide the team to uncover and qualify expansion opportunities by fostering trusted advisor relationships with stakeholders. Drive alignment around measurable customer objectives that directly support growth.
Process Optimization Across Regions:
Continuously assess and refine Customer Success operations for a global enterprise customer base. Standardize scalable processes while accommodating regional nuances, especially around onboarding, handoffs, and engagement models.
Customer Advocacy:
Champion the voice of strategic customers internally. Ensure customer feed-back informs roadmap planning, and maintain strong executive-level communications paths for escalations and strategic check-ins.
Lauren Fahy
Talent Acquisition Partner
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Customer Success
The Customer Success (CS) team at Semrush is there to show the true value of our products to the customers. It is called “success” for a reason. We wanted to emphasize every team member’s objective: to ensure that our clients benefit the most from Semrush services and that the product helps them in achieving their targets.
Daily duties of these colleagues include responding to сlient questions (via email, phone, and online chat), conducting webinars, and product presentations. In addition, they collect feedback and share it with the teams. This way, we can make sure we release our platform updates promptly and efficiently.
The department consists of multiple teams. The CSM team works closer with our premium customers to deliver service with a personalized approach. The QA team makes sure that colleagues provide the right information at the right time to Semrush users. The CS Operations & Projects team is focused on innovation and making sure that our customers like the way we deliver our strategy. We take customer care seriously!
Our СS teams work globally and provide support in different time zones and in more than 8 different languages.