We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Category Manager, Professional Services (Procurement and DocFlow Team).

Tasks in the role

Global Category Strategy & Execution: Develop and execute multi-year global category strategies for Marketing, HR, Legal, and Finance, aligning with business objectives and regional dynamics. Lead complex global strategic sourcing (RFx), including requirements, supplier management, TCO/ROI modeling and negotiations to optimize working capital.

Advanced Negotiation & Contract Management: Lead high-stakes global negotiations for MSAs, SOWs and SLAs, securing optimal terms, pricing, and risk mitigation. Oversee the full contract lifecycle, ensuring robust administration, international compliance and proactive renewals.

Global Stakeholder & Supplier Ecosystem Management: Act as the primary strategic procurement partner to global senior leadership in Marketing, HR, Legal, and Finance, understanding their business needs, mission, and goals. Articulate Procurement's value and translate needs into solutions. Manage strategic global supplier relationships via SRM, driving performance, innovation and continuous improvement, adjusting priorities based on business relationships.

Data-Driven Value Realization & Reporting: Perform global spend analysis, market research and benchmarking to identify value, drive efficiencies and inform decisions. Develop annual Category Management Plans, tracking and reporting global savings, KPIs and value to leadership. Implement changes for cost reduction and efficiency.

Global Compliance, Risk & Ethical Governance: Champion highest standards of procurement ethics, governance and internal controls globally. Ensure compliance with policies, international laws (GDPR, SOx) and anti-corruption standards. Proactively identify and mitigate category risks.

Who we are looking for

Bachelor’s degree in Business, Supply Chain, Economics, Finance, Engineering, or related field.

5-7+ years in strategic sourcing, procurement, or category management, focusing on indirect spend (Marketing, HR, Legal, Finance), ideally in a global tech/services company.

Proven track record of executing global category strategies delivering quantifiable business value (savings, risk mitigation, efficiencies).

Expert in global procurement best practices, advanced strategic sourcing (7-step) and multi-jurisdictional contract law.

Mastery in sourcing/managing complex global services & tech for Marketing, HR, Legal, and Finance.

Broad knowledge of products/services for these category areas.

Exceptional negotiation, influencing, and senior stakeholder management skills; builds consensus and drives change globally.

Superior analytical, financial modeling (TCO/ROI), strategic problem-solving, and decision-making.

Proficient in leading multiple complex global projects to timely completion.

Advanced proficiency in procurement tech (ERPs, CLM, P2P), ideally Oracle and Ironclad.

Outstanding executive-level communication and presentation skills.

Strong commercial acumen; customer-centric, intuitive, and solution-driven.

Highly collaborative, influential, and adept at navigating global matrix organizations.

Adaptable, resilient, thrives in dynamic, high-growth international settings.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Unlimited PTO

Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans

Life insurance

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts

Health Saving Account

Short-term and long-term Disability

Employee Assistance Program

Employee Resource Groups

401(k) plan

Paid parental leave

Relief Fund

Travel coverage

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Snacks, drinks at the office

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

