Category Manager, Professional Services (Procurement and DocFlow Team)
We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. This is your chance! We're hiring for Category Manager, Professional Services (Procurement and DocFlow Team).
Tasks in the role
Global Category Strategy & Execution: Develop and execute multi-year global category strategies for Marketing, HR, Legal, and Finance, aligning with business objectives and regional dynamics. Lead complex global strategic sourcing (RFx), including requirements, supplier management, TCO/ROI modeling and negotiations to optimize working capital.
Advanced Negotiation & Contract Management: Lead high-stakes global negotiations for MSAs, SOWs and SLAs, securing optimal terms, pricing, and risk mitigation. Oversee the full contract lifecycle, ensuring robust administration, international compliance and proactive renewals.
Global Stakeholder & Supplier Ecosystem Management: Act as the primary strategic procurement partner to global senior leadership in Marketing, HR, Legal, and Finance, understanding their business needs, mission, and goals. Articulate Procurement's value and translate needs into solutions. Manage strategic global supplier relationships via SRM, driving performance, innovation and continuous improvement, adjusting priorities based on business relationships.
Data-Driven Value Realization & Reporting: Perform global spend analysis, market research and benchmarking to identify value, drive efficiencies and inform decisions. Develop annual Category Management Plans, tracking and reporting global savings, KPIs and value to leadership. Implement changes for cost reduction and efficiency.
Global Compliance, Risk & Ethical Governance: Champion highest standards of procurement ethics, governance and internal controls globally. Ensure compliance with policies, international laws (GDPR, SOx) and anti-corruption standards. Proactively identify and mitigate category risks.
Who we are looking for
Bachelor’s degree in Business, Supply Chain, Economics, Finance, Engineering, or related field.
5-7+ years in strategic sourcing, procurement, or category management, focusing on indirect spend (Marketing, HR, Legal, Finance), ideally in a global tech/services company.
Proven track record of executing global category strategies delivering quantifiable business value (savings, risk mitigation, efficiencies).
Expert in global procurement best practices, advanced strategic sourcing (7-step) and multi-jurisdictional contract law.
Mastery in sourcing/managing complex global services & tech for Marketing, HR, Legal, and Finance.
Broad knowledge of products/services for these category areas.
Exceptional negotiation, influencing, and senior stakeholder management skills; builds consensus and drives change globally.
Superior analytical, financial modeling (TCO/ROI), strategic problem-solving, and decision-making.
Proficient in leading multiple complex global projects to timely completion.
Advanced proficiency in procurement tech (ERPs, CLM, P2P), ideally Oracle and Ironclad.
Outstanding executive-level communication and presentation skills.
Strong commercial acumen; customer-centric, intuitive, and solution-driven.
Highly collaborative, influential, and adept at navigating global matrix organizations.
Adaptable, resilient, thrives in dynamic, high-growth international settings.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- Unlimited PTO
Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans
Life insurance
Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance
Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts
Health Saving Account
Short-term and long-term Disability
Employee Assistance Program
Employee Resource Groups
401(k) plan
Paid parental leave
Relief Fund
Travel coverage
Corporate events
Teambuilding
Snacks, drinks at the office
Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Alina Wynns
Talent Acquisition Specialist
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
