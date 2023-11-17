Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Scale Customer Success Manager (Scale Customer Success US Team).

Tasks in the role

Customer Engagement at Scale: Successfully build relationships with a large number of new customers by delivering value through many strategies such as webinars, virtual office hours, small workshops, and online community events. Foster connection and engagement while ensuring efficient coverage of accounts

Product Expertise & Workflow Guidance: Act as a trusted Product Expert within the Semrush platform by recommending features, tools, and workflows that align with customers’ business goals. Help customers understand how to best leverage Semrush for their unique marketing needs

Strategic 1:1 Touchpoints: Engage directly with assigned customers at critical moments in their journey. Provide tailored guidance to support adoption, encourage activation of key features, and ensure they achieve their initial objectives

Expansion Enablement: Identify and support opportunities for customers to expand usage through small apps and add-ons. Work closely with internal stakeholders to align customer needs with available solutions

Customer Experience Excellence: Deliver outstanding customer experiences by following established Scaled Customer Success playbooks. Ensure consistency in service delivery while continuously seeking ways to optimize the customer journey

Campaign Execution & Event Promotion: Manage outbound customer communication through email, phone, and LinkedIn to promote relevant events, programs, and promotions. Drive awareness and participation in initiatives that add value

Customer-Centric Analysis: Leverage customer data and performance insights to maintain a service-first approach. Help clients understand the impact of their results and collaborate with them to exceed expectations and business goals

Team Collaboration & Knowledge Sharing: Contribute to a culture of learning and support by sharing effective workflows, strategies, and success stories with the team. Leverage peer insights and collaborate to raise the performance of the entire group

Who we are looking for

2+ years of experience in Customer Success, Account Management, or a similar customer-facing role in a SaaS or MarTech environment, ideally with exposure to a scaled or tech-touch model

Proven ability to manage a large and diverse book of customers using data, segmentation, and scalable engagement strategies

Experience in driving product adoption and aligning customer needs with product capabilities to maximize value and retention

Excellent communication and presentation skills, with confidence in delivering value through online webinars, product demos, and customer education content

Familiarity with digital marketing concepts such as SEO, SEM, content strategy, analytics, CRM, and marketing automation tools

Strong written communication skills, with the ability to simplify complex ideas and tailor messaging for different customer personas

Comfortable collaborating cross-functionally with Sales, Product, and Marketing to surface expansion opportunities and drive qualified leads from your portfolio

Not required, but a plus

Passion for MarTech and customer relationship

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Unlimited PTO

Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans

Life insurance

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts

Health Saving Account

Short-term and long-term Disability

Employee Assistance Program

Employee Resource Groups

401(k) plan

Paid parental leave

Relief Fund

Travel coverage

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Snacks, drinks at the office

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!