Scale Customer Success Manager (Scale Customer Success US Team)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Scale Customer Success Manager (Scale Customer Success US Team).
Tasks in the role
- Customer Engagement at Scale: Successfully build relationships with a large number of new customers by delivering value through many strategies such as webinars, virtual office hours, small workshops, and online community events. Foster connection and engagement while ensuring efficient coverage of accounts
- Product Expertise & Workflow Guidance: Act as a trusted Product Expert within the Semrush platform by recommending features, tools, and workflows that align with customers’ business goals. Help customers understand how to best leverage Semrush for their unique marketing needs
- Strategic 1:1 Touchpoints: Engage directly with assigned customers at critical moments in their journey. Provide tailored guidance to support adoption, encourage activation of key features, and ensure they achieve their initial objectives
- Expansion Enablement: Identify and support opportunities for customers to expand usage through small apps and add-ons. Work closely with internal stakeholders to align customer needs with available solutions
- Customer Experience Excellence: Deliver outstanding customer experiences by following established Scaled Customer Success playbooks. Ensure consistency in service delivery while continuously seeking ways to optimize the customer journey
- Campaign Execution & Event Promotion: Manage outbound customer communication through email, phone, and LinkedIn to promote relevant events, programs, and promotions. Drive awareness and participation in initiatives that add value
- Customer-Centric Analysis: Leverage customer data and performance insights to maintain a service-first approach. Help clients understand the impact of their results and collaborate with them to exceed expectations and business goals
- Team Collaboration & Knowledge Sharing: Contribute to a culture of learning and support by sharing effective workflows, strategies, and success stories with the team. Leverage peer insights and collaborate to raise the performance of the entire group
Who we are looking for
2+ years of experience in Customer Success, Account Management, or a similar customer-facing role in a SaaS or MarTech environment, ideally with exposure to a scaled or tech-touch model
Proven ability to manage a large and diverse book of customers using data, segmentation, and scalable engagement strategies
Experience in driving product adoption and aligning customer needs with product capabilities to maximize value and retention
Excellent communication and presentation skills, with confidence in delivering value through online webinars, product demos, and customer education content
Familiarity with digital marketing concepts such as SEO, SEM, content strategy, analytics, CRM, and marketing automation tools
Strong written communication skills, with the ability to simplify complex ideas and tailor messaging for different customer personas
Comfortable collaborating cross-functionally with Sales, Product, and Marketing to surface expansion opportunities and drive qualified leads from your portfolio
Not required, but a plus
Passion for MarTech and customer relationship
You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- Unlimited PTO
Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans
Life insurance
Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance
Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts
Health Saving Account
Short-term and long-term Disability
Employee Assistance Program
Employee Resource Groups
401(k) plan
Paid parental leave
Relief Fund
Travel coverage
Corporate events
Teambuilding
Snacks, drinks at the office
Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Customer Success
At Semrush, the Customer Success team is on a mission: to help every customer unlock the full potential of our products from the very start. Whether it's onboarding, retention, or reducing churn–colleagues are here to make every touchpoint as smooth as possible.
The direction includes several dedicated teams, all focused on two key pillars:
Customer Support. Here is the first line of help–handling chats, calls, and emails. From billing questions to product assistance, specialists got it covered!
Customer Success. The Account Managers play the long game. They guide customers through onboarding, build lasting relationships, drive renewals, and boost revenue. Working closely with Sales, they ensure our customers succeed throughout their entire journey with Semrush.
All of this comes together in a truly global team, offering support across multiple time zones and in 8+ languages. No matter where our customers are, help is never far away!