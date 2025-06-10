Senior Data Scientist (Honey Team)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Senior Data Scientist (Honey Team).
Tasks in the role
Generating a SEO-optimized article: Based on the information received from the user, generate text that should rank well on Google
Searching for criteria influencing AI SEO (GEO) ranking: Using internal datasets and Semrush products, create a dataset to test the criteria, select the criteria, and conduct experiments to assess their impact on AI SEO (GEO)
Evaluating the quality of the generated text: For various tasks, it is necessary to assess how well the generated text will meet the user's needs
Who we are looking for
3+ years of experience as a DS/MLE
Strong understanding of the principles of machine learning algorithms, probability theory, statistics, linear algebra
High proficiency in Python and ML stack
Hands-on experience working with LLMs
Practical knowledge of RAG and building AI agents
Knowledge of SQL
Not required, but a plus
Experience deploying and maintaining LLM-based solutions in production
Experience with DVC, MlFlow or ClearML
Experience with GitLab CI
Experience with GCP and Vertex AI
Experience in deploying ML systems with batch/real-time processing and monitoring (Grafana, Prometheus, Alertmanager)
Reproducible research
Experience in developing ETL processes with Airflow
You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
We are the Honey Team, a Data Science unit primarily focused on the Content Marketing Toolkit. Our core responsibility is tackling complex LLM and NLP tasks such as text generation, text classification, and text paraphrasing. The solutions we build are critical, as they directly power major Semrush products like the ContentShake AI main features and the GoodContentHub Free Tools. Our current team consists of a Data Scientist Manager and two Senior Data Scientists. Due to the increasing volume of our projects, we are looking for one more Senior Data Scientist to join us.
Our stack:
Google Cloud Platform
Language: Python
Tools: LangFuse, k8s, Docker, ClearML, vLLM, FastAPI, Pandas
LLM APIs: OpenAI, Google, Anthropic
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
Flexible working hours
Unlimited PTO
Flexi Benefit for your hobby
Employee Support Program
Loss of family member financial aid
Employee Resource Groups
Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
Corporate events
Teambuilding
Training, courses, conferences
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once your resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.