Senior Data Scientist (Honey Team)

Tasks in the role

Generating a SEO-optimized article: Based on the information received from the user, generate text that should rank well on Google

Searching for criteria influencing AI SEO (GEO) ranking: Using internal datasets and Semrush products, create a dataset to test the criteria, select the criteria, and conduct experiments to assess their impact on AI SEO (GEO)

Evaluating the quality of the generated text: For various tasks, it is necessary to assess how well the generated text will meet the user's needs

Who we are looking for

3+ years of experience as a DS/MLE

Strong understanding of the principles of machine learning algorithms, probability theory, statistics, linear algebra

High proficiency in Python and ML stack

Hands-on experience working with LLMs

Practical knowledge of RAG and building AI agents

Knowledge of SQL

Not required, but a plus

Experience deploying and maintaining LLM-based solutions in production

Experience with DVC, MlFlow or ClearML

Experience with GitLab CI

Experience with GCP and Vertex AI

Experience in deploying ML systems with batch/real-time processing and monitoring (Grafana, Prometheus, Alertmanager)

Reproducible research

Experience in developing ETL processes with Airflow

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

We are the Honey Team, a Data Science unit primarily focused on the Content Marketing Toolkit. Our core responsibility is tackling complex LLM and NLP tasks such as text generation, text classification, and text paraphrasing. The solutions we build are critical, as they directly power major Semrush products like the ContentShake AI main features and the GoodContentHub Free Tools. Our current team consists of a Data Scientist Manager and two Senior Data Scientists. Due to the increasing volume of our projects, we are looking for one more Senior Data Scientist to join us.

Our stack:

Google Cloud Platform

Language: Python

Tools: LangFuse, k8s, Docker, ClearML, vLLM, FastAPI, Pandas

LLM APIs: OpenAI, Google, Anthropic

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

