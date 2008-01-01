Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Senior Content Strategist (Academy Team).

Tasks in the role

Join Semrush Academy as our Senior Content Strategist and help shape how millions of marketers learn, grow, and succeed. You'll be the creative force behind our educational content strategy, transforming complex SEO and marketing concepts into engaging, actionable learning experiences that our community can't wait to dive into.

This isn't just about creating content—it's about crafting stories that inspire action, building learning journeys that stick, and turning sophisticated marketing tools into "aha!" moments. If you're someone who gets excited about simplifying the complex while keeping it compelling, this role is for you.

Strategy & Storytelling

Develop comprehensive content strategies that align with Semrush Academy's mission to democratize digital marketing education

Transform technical product features into compelling narratives that resonate with marketers at every level

Lead creative brainstorming sessions and drive innovative thinking across content formats and channels

Define clear value propositions for complex marketing workflows and make them accessible to all skill levels

Content Creation & Execution

Create high-impact educational content across multiple formats—from in-depth courses to bite-sized tutorials

Design learning experiences that turn overwhelming marketing challenges into manageable, step-by-step victories

Write with clarity, personality, and purpose—making even the most technical topics feel approachable and actionable

Collaborate with product teams to ensure our educational content stays ahead of industry trends and platform updates

Go-to-Market Excellence

Partner with marketing teams to develop launch strategies for Semrush products and features

Design and execute multi-channel campaigns that drive customer engagement with Semrush products and the Academy’s curriculum offerings

Analyze performance data to continuously optimize content strategy and delivery methods

Stay plugged into marketing channel innovations and adapt our approach accordingly

Leadership & Growth

Mentor junior team members and contribute to building our content team culture

Present Academy initiatives to internal stakeholders and external audiences

Champion user feedback and community insights to inform content direction

Drive cross-functional collaboration between Academy, Product, and Marketing teams

Who we are looking for

Must-Haves:

5+ years of content strategy experience with a strong product marketing foundation

Exceptional writing skills with a portfolio that showcases your ability to make complex topics engaging

Proven track record of creating educational content or courses (bonus points if you've built something from scratch)

Deep understanding of go-to-market strategies and multi-channel marketing campaigns

Entrepreneurial mindset with comfort navigating ambiguity and driving projects forward independently

Experience simplifying technical products into user-friendly workflows and messaging

Strong creative and strategic thinking abilities with experience leading brainstorming initiatives

Background in SEO, digital marketing, and/or SaaS products

Nice-to-Haves:

Video production skills and comfort being on camera or speaking at events

Experience managing or mentoring content teams

Data analysis skills with experience using insights to inform content strategy

Experience with learning management systems or educational technology platforms

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!