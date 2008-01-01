Senior Content Strategist (Academy Team)
Tasks in the role
Join Semrush Academy as our Senior Content Strategist and help shape how millions of marketers learn, grow, and succeed. You'll be the creative force behind our educational content strategy, transforming complex SEO and marketing concepts into engaging, actionable learning experiences that our community can't wait to dive into.
This isn't just about creating content—it's about crafting stories that inspire action, building learning journeys that stick, and turning sophisticated marketing tools into "aha!" moments. If you're someone who gets excited about simplifying the complex while keeping it compelling, this role is for you.
Strategy & Storytelling
Develop comprehensive content strategies that align with Semrush Academy's mission to democratize digital marketing education
Transform technical product features into compelling narratives that resonate with marketers at every level
Lead creative brainstorming sessions and drive innovative thinking across content formats and channels
Define clear value propositions for complex marketing workflows and make them accessible to all skill levels
Content Creation & Execution
Create high-impact educational content across multiple formats—from in-depth courses to bite-sized tutorials
Design learning experiences that turn overwhelming marketing challenges into manageable, step-by-step victories
Write with clarity, personality, and purpose—making even the most technical topics feel approachable and actionable
Collaborate with product teams to ensure our educational content stays ahead of industry trends and platform updates
Go-to-Market Excellence
Partner with marketing teams to develop launch strategies for Semrush products and features
Design and execute multi-channel campaigns that drive customer engagement with Semrush products and the Academy’s curriculum offerings
Analyze performance data to continuously optimize content strategy and delivery methods
Stay plugged into marketing channel innovations and adapt our approach accordingly
Leadership & Growth
Mentor junior team members and contribute to building our content team culture
Present Academy initiatives to internal stakeholders and external audiences
Champion user feedback and community insights to inform content direction
Drive cross-functional collaboration between Academy, Product, and Marketing teams
Who we are looking for
Must-Haves:
5+ years of content strategy experience with a strong product marketing foundation
Exceptional writing skills with a portfolio that showcases your ability to make complex topics engaging
Proven track record of creating educational content or courses (bonus points if you've built something from scratch)
Deep understanding of go-to-market strategies and multi-channel marketing campaigns
Entrepreneurial mindset with comfort navigating ambiguity and driving projects forward independently
Experience simplifying technical products into user-friendly workflows and messaging
Strong creative and strategic thinking abilities with experience leading brainstorming initiatives
Background in SEO, digital marketing, and/or SaaS products
Nice-to-Haves:
Video production skills and comfort being on camera or speaking at events
Experience managing or mentoring content teams
Data analysis skills with experience using insights to inform content strategy
Experience with learning management systems or educational technology platforms
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
