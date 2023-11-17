Customer Support PLG Product Specialist (Global Customer Support Team)
We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Customer Support PLG Product Specialist (Global Customer Support Team).
Tasks in the role
You will be responsible for assisting users with product-related inquiries across multiple communication channels, including email, tickets, live chat, recordings and screen sharing calls
The role will involve providing accurate and efficient support, offering navigational guidance around the product, troubleshooting complex issues, and interacting with developers within and outside Semrush to find the best possible solutions for troubleshooting
Who we are looking for
- Excellent Communication Skills: Strong verbal and written communication to clearly and professionally assist customers and application developers across live chat, tickets, email, screen recording and video calls.
Multitasking Ability: Capable of handling multiple conversations and tasks simultaneously without compromising quality or efficiency
Problem-Solving Skills: Quickly assess issues, identify solutions, and guide customers and development teams through resolutions with confidence
Productivity & Self-Motivation: Works efficiently, meets deadlines, and maintains high performance without needing micromanagement
Attention to Detail: Ensures accuracy when troubleshooting different issues across our tools and apps. Capable of analyzing each issue in depth, considering all relevant factors.
Adaptability & Quick Learning: Comfortable navigating Semrush tools and apps, troubleshooting issues, and adjusting to process updates
Customer-Centric Mindset: Prioritizes customer needs, demonstrates patience, and maintains a positive attitude in all interactions
Technical Proficiency: Familiarity with CRM systems, ticket processing, and live chat software to provide seamless support.
Industry knowledge: Familiarity with digital marketing-related concepts, such as SEO, Tech SEO, Content, Advertising, Social Media, etc.
Time Management: Effectively prioritizes tasks and manages workload in a fast-paced environment
Working hours: Ability to work from 9 AM to 5 PM CET or 10 AM to 6 PM, Sunday to Thursday (Friday and Saturday are days off)
Not required, but a plus
Excel Proficiency: Ability to analyze billing data, track transactions, and manage reports efficiently
Salesforce Knowledge: Familiarity with CRM systems like Salesforce to manage customer interactions and product-related inquiries
Intercom Experience: Understanding of ticket and live chat platforms like Intercom to assist customers in real time
Slack Communication: Comfortable using Slack for internal collaboration and team communication
Basic Digital Marketing-related Knowledge: Understanding of general digital marketing concepts to assist users who develop their marketing strategies thanks to Semrush products.
Experience in Customer Support or Technical Support: Prior experience in a similar role handling technical-related inquiries
Process Improvement Mindset: Ability to identify inefficiencies and suggest improvements to enhance workflow and customer experience
You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
Flexible working hours
Unlimited PTO
Flexi Benefit for your hobby
Employee Support Program
Loss of family member financial aid
Employee Resource Groups
Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
Corporate events
Teambuilding
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Customer Success
The Customer Success (CS) team at Semrush is there to show the true value of our products to the customers. It is called “success” for a reason. We wanted to emphasize every team member’s objective: to ensure that our clients benefit the most from Semrush services and that the product helps them in achieving their targets.
Daily duties of these colleagues include responding to сlient questions (via email, phone, and online chat), conducting webinars, and product presentations. In addition, they collect feedback and share it with the teams. This way, we can make sure we release our platform updates promptly and efficiently.
The department consists of multiple teams. The CSM team works closer with our premium customers to deliver service with a personalized approach. The QA team makes sure that colleagues provide the right information at the right time to Semrush users. The CS Operations & Projects team is focused on innovation and making sure that our customers like the way we deliver our strategy. We take customer care seriously!
Our СS teams work globally and provide support in different time zones and in more than 8 different languages.