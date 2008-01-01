Senior Golang Developer (Obsidian Team)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Senior Golang Developer (Obsidian Team).
Tasks in the role
Leading the development of complex features and projects
Ensuring the overall quality and performance of the backend codebase
Establishing and enforcing coding standards and best practices
Leading code reviews and fostering a culture of quality
Designing and maintaining comprehensive CI/CD pipelines
Handling and resolving critical incidents and providing post-mortem analysis
Driving continuous improvement initiatives for the development process and codebase
Who we are looking for
Solid experience in a backend programming environment (Go, Java, Python, C#, etc.) with at least 2 years of current experience in Go
Expert in Golang with a deep understanding of advanced concepts and performance tuning
Mastery in distributed systems, design patterns, and implementation
Expert in designing high-performance, secure, and scalable APIs
Excellent communication skills, able to articulate complex concepts clearly
Good understanding of SQL, preferably PostgreSQL, and database design
Not required, but a plus
Understanding of GCloud, Kubernetes ecosystem
DevOps experience
Working experience with gRPC, Redis, Pub/Sub & similar systems.
Meme experience
A bit about the team
The Obsidian Team is part of the Competitive Intelligence Toolkit, which develops products for domain traffic and market analytics. The team are building a new ecosystem within the toolkit focusing on providing user-friendly tools for other teams. Another priority is developing a new analytical product for our users, which is set to become one of the Toolkit's core initiatives.
As a Senior Golang Developer, you will be at the forefront of our backend development efforts, leading complex projects and ensuring the highest standards of code quality and performance. You will play a pivotal role in shaping the architecture and design of our backend systems, with a strong focus on scalability, reliability, and security. Your expertise in Golang, SQL, Kubernetes, and CI/CD pipelines will be crucial in driving our development processes and enabling seamless integration and deployment of new features. Your experience and knowledge in building scalable and reliable distributed systems will enable you to tackle the day-to-day challenges in this role. We would love to hear from you if you are passionate about backend development.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
Flexible working hours
Unlimited PTO
Flexi Benefit for your hobby
Employee Support Program
Loss of family member financial aid
Employee Resource Groups
Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
Corporate events
Teambuilding
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Product & Development
The name Product & Development (P&D) is self-explanatory. More than 50 teams are involved in creation and development of Semrush products.
Fun fact: many P&D teams have some playful names—like the Geese Team or Sugar Team. Some teams opt for rather unusual colors, like “avocado” or “coffee.” Instead of mundanity, we strive to enjoy bright daily routines. The spirit of creativity is in Semrush’s DNA.
In every location, the team set-up looks similar: the Product Manager is responsible for the tool development strategy. Then there are Backend, Frontend, or Fullstack developers, and a QA Engineer. However, there are frequent exceptions. For example, some teams may include a Data Scientist or a DevOps Engineer.
The P&D team has bases in Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, Czech Republic, Poland, Cyprus, Serbia, and Vietnam!
Our P&D colleagues work in sprints and believe that releasing a new feature on Friday might not be the best idea.