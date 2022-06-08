Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Product Manager (Enterprise Solutions Unit).

Tasks in the role

Build and implement product strategies consistent with the company’s vision

Retrieve and analyze feedback from customers, stakeholders, and other teams to shape requirements, features, and end product

Collaborate with senior management to create product plans and roadmaps

Develop and execute the product strategy and roadmap within your team that are aligned with business goals and customer needs

Conduct discovery with prospects

Proactively work closely with Customer Success, Product Design, and key customers to understand how our solution can support their needs and help them succeed

Develop prototypes to test your hypothesis with key customers

Define product success metrics and execute against them

Develop a deep understanding of the SEO and Digital Marketing market and our customers

Work with Data Scientists to decrease the time the customer spends interpreting data and replace repetitive workflows with smart insights

Who we are looking for

5+ years of product management experience in a B2B SaaS

Domain experience, ideally inclusive of Digital Marketing

Experience in tech startups

Strong verbal, written, and verbal English communication skills

Client-facing experience plus empathy and a strong passion for driving value

Comfort with large datasets and data-science-driven product development

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!