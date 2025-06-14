QA Team Lead (Prowly Development Team)
Tasks in the role
You will be joining Prowly, a SAAS business unit with over 10 years of experience, creating a product that helps PR professionals tell their brand stories.
In 2020, Prowly became a part of Semrush, one of the biggest mar-tech companies in the world.
Before you read about the brand new QA Team Lead role - take a look at our Culture Book and see what makes us different from other workplaces.
What is more, we can officially call ourselves Dream Employer of 2023 as we were granted the title thanks to our coworkers' engagement and transparency.
- The QA Team Lead role emphasizes hands-on expertise with Python and Playwright alongside a broad spectrum of testing disciplines—from load and performance to accessibility and security—augmented by AI/LLM-driven practices.
- You’ll lead and mentor a QA team, architect robust testing strategies spanning functional and non-functional realms, and pioneer AI-powered test generation, defect analysis, and monitoring workflows to ensure product excellence.
- You'll use Python for scripting tests and building frameworks.
- Hands-on tasks with Playwright (Python or JavaScript) for cross-browser UI automation.
- Cover business-critical workflows (UAT, exploratory, sanity, regression, smoke, unit, and integration testing) and quality attributes such as reliability, usability, and maintainability (load, performance, stress, security, and accessibility testing).
- Integrate automated tests into pipelines (e.g., GitLab CI/CD, Azure DevOps) with parallel execution and real-time reporting.
- Define and track KPIs (e.g., test coverage, defect escape rate, automation pass rate) and build dashboards to communicate progress
- Leverage data and AI insights to diagnose issues, forecast risks, and recommend enhancements to testing strategies.
- Develop a forward-looking QA roadmap that incorporates emerging AI capabilities, performance engineering, and security testing.
- Embrace evolving technologies—especially AI/LLMs—and rapidly assess their applicability in QA contexts.
- Pivot testing focus in response to shifting product priorities and release schedules.
Who we are looking for
- 5+ years in QA roles, including 2+ years leading or mentoring a QA team.
- Proven track record of building Playwright frameworks in Python and integrating them into CI/CD pipelines.
- Demonstrated success in reducing escaped defects and improving regression cycle times through automation and process optimization.
- Hands-on experience with generative AI or LLM tools in software development or QA is a strong plus.
- Strong verbal and written communication skills to convey complex quality metrics and AI-driven findings to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
- Ability to negotiate trade-offs and align priorities across cross-functional teams.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
Unlimited PTO
Flexible working hours
Inter Polska Health Insurance and Life Insurance co-financing
Worksmile Cafeteria Program (available after 2 months of employment), including co-financing for the Multisport card
Mental health support–private therapy sessions (in Polish and English)
B2B contract is also an option
Employee Referral Program
Buddy Program
Corporate events
Teambuilding
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
