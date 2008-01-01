Director of Marketing Services - Third Door Media
We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Director of Marketing Services - Third Door Media.
Tasks in the role
We’re currently hiring a Head of Marketing Services to lead the execution, quality, and profitability of our client-facing programs. This role is perfect for marketing operations leaders, delivery specialists, and results-driven professionals who thrive on precision, process, and performance. You’ll report directly to Third Door Media's CEO, within the Owned Media department, and work cross-functionally with Sales, Content, and Operations to ensure every sponsor program is executed flawlessly.
Lead sponsor program execution from end to end—including webinars, white papers, content syndication, and lead generation campaigns.
Ensure operational excellence: manage timelines, QA processes, and internal coordination to guarantee programs are delivered on time, on target, and on budget.
Oversee vendor management, including lead generation partners and freelancers; negotiate CPL rates and maximize internal delivery to reduce costs.
Own the P&L for marketing services, tracking gross margins, resource allocations, and vendor expenses; proactively address low-margin risk.
Drive process improvement: establish and refine SOPs, kickoff templates, QA checklists, and reporting systems.
Ensure data and privacy compliance, including DPA and client data control standards.
Monitor performance metrics including lead quality, SLA adherence, and client renewal trends.
Partner with Sales on program performance reviews, quarterly business reviews (QBRs), and upsell opportunities.
Deliver reporting that’s clear, actionable, and aligned with client and internal stakeholder needs.
Who we are looking for
5–8 years of experience in B2B marketing operations, client services, or media campaign management.
Deep understanding of webinar, content syndication, and lead gen program delivery.
Strong command of CRM systems (Salesforce, HubSpot) and data tools (Clearbit, ZoomInfo, etc.).
Track record of managing vendors, negotiating CPLs, and ensuring program profitability.
Excellent communication skills with strong project management discipline and deadline orientation.
High attention to detail and quality control in everything you do.
Experience working in a media company, agency, or high-velocity B2B environment.
They Say There’s No Perfect Candidate, But That Might Be You If…
Think like a business owner, managing every program for profitability and long-term client value.
Seek out broken systems—not to work around them, but to build better ones.
Bring a deep commitment to delivering exceptional sponsor experiences and measurable results.
You’ve working in a media company, agency or high-velocity B2B environment
Hold teams accountable while fostering collaboration and high standards.
Champion the use of AI and automation to streamline operations and scale efficiency.
Come alive in fast-moving environments where processes are constantly evolving and improving.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- Unlimited PTO
Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans
Life insurance
Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance
Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts
Health Saving Account
Short-term and long-term Disability
Employee Assistance Program
Employee Resource Groups
401(k) plan
Paid parental leave
Relief Fund
Travel coverage
Corporate events
Teambuilding
Snacks, drinks at the office
Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Marketing
The Marketing team does much more than just promote and advertise Semrush products. They also inspire marketers around the world with their work.
Colleagues from this team are responsible for establishing marketing strategies and conducting market target audience research. They work with content, create and implement advertising campaigns through multiple promotion channels. The team is also closely involved with the Development, Design, Customer Success, and Sales teams. Web content, newsletters, banners, references in the media–all this is created by our Marketing experts.
The Marketing team is truly international and dispersed across the globe. But despite the differences in locations and time zones, our teams work tirelessly together on their common goal: to support one billion marketers in achieving their goals. Can we do it? Certainly!