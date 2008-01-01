Director of Marketing Services - Third Door Media

Hi there!

Tasks in the role

We’re currently hiring a Head of Marketing Services to lead the execution, quality, and profitability of our client-facing programs. This role is perfect for marketing operations leaders, delivery specialists, and results-driven professionals who thrive on precision, process, and performance. You’ll report directly to Third Door Media's CEO, within the Owned Media department, and work cross-functionally with Sales, Content, and Operations to ensure every sponsor program is executed flawlessly.

Lead sponsor program execution from end to end—including webinars, white papers, content syndication, and lead generation campaigns.

Ensure operational excellence: manage timelines, QA processes, and internal coordination to guarantee programs are delivered on time, on target, and on budget.

Oversee vendor management, including lead generation partners and freelancers; negotiate CPL rates and maximize internal delivery to reduce costs.

Own the P&L for marketing services, tracking gross margins, resource allocations, and vendor expenses; proactively address low-margin risk.

Drive process improvement: establish and refine SOPs, kickoff templates, QA checklists, and reporting systems.

Ensure data and privacy compliance, including DPA and client data control standards.

Monitor performance metrics including lead quality, SLA adherence, and client renewal trends.

Partner with Sales on program performance reviews, quarterly business reviews (QBRs), and upsell opportunities.

Deliver reporting that’s clear, actionable, and aligned with client and internal stakeholder needs.

Who we are looking for

5–8 years of experience in B2B marketing operations, client services, or media campaign management.

Deep understanding of webinar, content syndication, and lead gen program delivery.

Strong command of CRM systems (Salesforce, HubSpot) and data tools (Clearbit, ZoomInfo, etc.).

Track record of managing vendors, negotiating CPLs, and ensuring program profitability.

Excellent communication skills with strong project management discipline and deadline orientation.

High attention to detail and quality control in everything you do.

Experience working in a media company, agency, or high-velocity B2B environment.

They Say There’s No Perfect Candidate, But That Might Be You If…

Think like a business owner, managing every program for profitability and long-term client value.

Seek out broken systems—not to work around them, but to build better ones.

Bring a deep commitment to delivering exceptional sponsor experiences and measurable results.

You’ve working in a media company, agency or high-velocity B2B environment

Hold teams accountable while fostering collaboration and high standards.

Champion the use of AI and automation to streamline operations and scale efficiency.

Come alive in fast-moving environments where processes are constantly evolving and improving.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Unlimited PTO

Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans

Life insurance

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts

Health Saving Account

Short-term and long-term Disability

Employee Assistance Program

Employee Resource Groups

401(k) plan

Paid parental leave

Relief Fund

Travel coverage

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Snacks, drinks at the office

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

