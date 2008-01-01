Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for IT Support Specialist (Global IT Support Team).

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Tasks in the role

Investigating and diagnosing network problems

Providing recommendations when it comes to improving the organization's IT systems

Сonfiguration and installation of IT solutions

Assisting onsite and remote co-workers with everyday IT needs

Setting up new users and management of security, passwords, and backup

Establishing network by evaluating network performance issues including availability, utilization, throughput, goodput, and latency; planning and executing the selection, installation, configuration, and testing of equipment; defining network policies and procedures; establishing connections and firewalls

Responsibility for ensuring a timely end-user response and resolution as stated in SLA (Service Level Agreement)

Who we are looking for

Deep knowledge of business apps (ex. Slack, Google Workspace, etc.)

Experience in enterprise macOS management

Cloud VoIP system administration (Zoom phone)

Experience installing and configuring Fortigate and Cisco network equipment

Experience with configuring and troubleshooting WLAN and LAN equipment

Experience working with a ticketing system (ex. Jira)

Experience with the remote support of end-users

Must be able to lift and transport equipment upwards of 50lbs

Strong critical-thinking and problem-solving skills

Ability to clearly communicate with local and overseas team members

Strong customer service, interpersonal, problem-solving, and troubleshooting skills

Familiarity with AI concepts and tools, including LLM models, Agentic AI, and N8N automations.

Good verbal and written English



Not required, but a plus

Familiarity with AI concepts and tools, including LLM models, Agentic AI, and N8N automations.

Experience with implementing various forms of conference room equipment and configurations (Zoom Room, Chromebox for meetings)

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!