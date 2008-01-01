IT Support Specialist (Global IT Support Team)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for IT Support Specialist (Global IT Support Team).
Tasks in the role
Investigating and diagnosing network problems
Providing recommendations when it comes to improving the organization's IT systems
Сonfiguration and installation of IT solutions
Assisting onsite and remote co-workers with everyday IT needs
Setting up new users and management of security, passwords, and backup
Establishing network by evaluating network performance issues including availability, utilization, throughput, goodput, and latency; planning and executing the selection, installation, configuration, and testing of equipment; defining network policies and procedures; establishing connections and firewalls
Responsibility for ensuring a timely end-user response and resolution as stated in SLA (Service Level Agreement)
Who we are looking for
Deep knowledge of business apps (ex. Slack, Google Workspace, etc.)
Experience in enterprise macOS management
Cloud VoIP system administration (Zoom phone)
Experience installing and configuring Fortigate and Cisco network equipment
Experience with configuring and troubleshooting WLAN and LAN equipment
Experience working with a ticketing system (ex. Jira)
Experience with the remote support of end-users
Must be able to lift and transport equipment upwards of 50lbs
Strong critical-thinking and problem-solving skills
Ability to clearly communicate with local and overseas team members
Strong customer service, interpersonal, problem-solving, and troubleshooting skills
Familiarity with AI concepts and tools, including LLM models, Agentic AI, and N8N automations.
Good verbal and written English
Not required, but a plus
Experience with implementing various forms of conference room equipment and configurations (Zoom Room, Chromebox for meetings)
You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
Flexible working hours
Unlimited PTO
Flexi Benefit for your hobby
Employee Support Program
Loss of family member financial aid
Employee Resource Groups
Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
Corporate events
Teambuilding
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
IT Systems
The IT Systems team helps employees work efficiently and manages most of our internal tools and systems.
From day one of the onboarding experience, they play a key role in getting you settled in—from setting up equipment and granting essential access, to making sure everything runs smoothly. Whether it's troubleshooting software, hardware, or services, they're the go-to experts for fast, effective tech support.
The team also drives operational excellence across Semrush by supporting the internal platforms and tools used by Sales, Finance, Marketing, and HR. So, CRMs, ERPs, HRIS, marketing automation–you name it, it's in their scope.
With IT specialists based in nearly every Semrush office, employees can count on responsive support–no matter the time zone or location.