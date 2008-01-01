Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

This is your chance! We're hiring for Senior Accountant (US Accounting Team).

Tasks in the role

Prepare journal entries, reconcile and analyze general ledger accounts to ensure transactions are processed and reported in the company’s financial system in accordance with U.S. GAAP and Sarbanes-Oxley requirements.

Assist with process and system improvement activities including implementation of new systems and AI automation.

Perform flux analysis on the financials monthly to explain material movements in account balances.

Coordinate with the FP&A team to ensure all expenses are booked and/or allocated to the proper cost center.

Help document and maintain accounting procedures to strengthen internal controls.

Prepare quarterly and annual audit schedules and sox controls.

Participate in special projects, analysis and ad-hoc tasks as required by management.

Mentor and support junior team members.

Who we are looking for

Bachelor's Degree in Accounting or related field.

Minimum of 4 years of relevant work experience including.

Strong technical knowledge of U.S. GAAP and SEC accounting and reporting requirements.

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal.

Strong analytical, problem-solving, and strategic-thinking skills with a forward-looking focus.

Strong interpersonal skills and ability to thrive in a team environment working with others.

Excellent time-management and organizational skills with experience in working toward tight deadlines.

Strong excel skills using advanced functions such as Vlookup and pivot tables.

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You have Big Four public accounting experience.

You are a Certified Public Accountant (preferred).

You have experience with SOX 404 and internal control over financial reporting.

You have experience working with multi-national companies.

You demonstrate professional commitment, initiative, accountability and ownership of assignments.

You feel comfortable working in a fast-paced environment and adept at handling change.

Proficiency in assigned areas including the accounting treatment of underlying transaction.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Unlimited PTO

Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans

Life insurance

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts

Health Saving Account

Short-term and long-term Disability

Employee Assistance Program

Employee Resource Groups

401(k) plan

Paid parental leave

Relief Fund

Travel coverage

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Snacks, drinks at the office

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

