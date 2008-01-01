Global Business Development Manager (Demand Generation Team)

Hi there!

Tasks in the role

You will be leading our high-performing Business Development Representative (BDR) team across key regions including North America, EMEA, and APAC. This role sits within the Sales and Demand Generation organization and will report directly to the Head of Global Demand Generation.

You will be responsible for building an outbound pipeline engine that aligns with our Account-Based Marketing (ABM) and demand generation strategies.

In this role, you will drive revenue growth through top-of-funnel execution, develop regional playbooks, manage team performance, and collaborate cross-functionally with Marketing, Sales, RevOps, and Enablement. Your mission: ensure our BDRs are focused on the right accounts, personas, and motions.

Team Leadership & Management

Hire, develop, and retain a high-performing global BDR team across North America, EMEA, and APAC.

Set clear KPIs for outreach volume, meeting quality, opportunity creation, and pipeline contribution.

Provide regular coaching, call reviews, and performance feedback to drive results.

Strategy & Execution

Partner with Demand Generation and Sales to align BDR efforts with campaign and ABM strategies.

Build scalable outbound and inbound workflows tailored to region, segment, and persona.

Develop tiered account prioritization and routing logic to maximize pipeline impact.

Process Optimization

Define and enforce workflows in Salesforce and engagement tools (e.g., Outreach, SalesLoft).

Collaborate with RevOps to ensure accurate attribution, routing, and reporting.

Analyze team performance and implement data-driven improvements to messaging, cadences, and conversion.

Cross-Functional Collaboration

Work closely with Marketing on lead quality feedback, nurture stream alignment, and campaign execution.

Coordinate with Sales leadership on follow-up processes, opportunity handoffs, and feedback loops.

Who we are looking for

4+ years of experience in business development or sales, including 2+ years directly managing BDR or SDR teams.

Proven track record of hiring, coaching, and scaling high-performing BDR teams in fast-paced, high-growth environments.

Strong expertise in B2B SaaS, with a deep understanding of demand generation, ABM (Account-Based Marketing), and sales pipeline development.

Experience managing global or multi-regional teams, with a strong emphasis on cross-functional collaboration across marketing and sales.

Proficiency with Salesforce, sales engagement platforms, and intent data tools such as ZoomInfo and 6sense.

Exceptional communication skills, with a data-driven mindset and ability to drive alignment between sales and marketing functions.

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You embody our core values: Trust, as we value open communication and authenticity; Sense of Ownership, as you believe in the importance of dedication and commitment; and Enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always striving for improvement.

You have a strong willingness to learn, adapt, and embrace new challenges in the ever-evolving world of design.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Unlimited PTO

Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans

Life insurance

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts

Health Saving Account

Short-term and long-term Disability

Employee Assistance Program

Employee Resource Groups

401(k) plan

Paid parental leave

Relief Fund

Travel coverage

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Snacks, drinks at the office

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

