We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Engineering Manager (Enterprise Solutions Unit).

Tasks in the role

Lead cross-functional engineering teams within the same product stream.

Own team-level people management: hiring, onboarding, growth planning, performance and compensation reviews.

Mentor and support Tech Leads and senior engineers in their technical and leadership development.

Align architectural direction, technical priorities, and best practices across teams.

Collaborate on infrastructure and tooling cost decisions with other engineering leaders.

Facilitate execution consistency: sprint health, roadmap predictability, delivery quality.

Partner with Product Managers and Designers to balance speed, quality, and user value.

Drive continuous improvement of engineering processes and delivery practices.

Track team health and delivery metrics and escalate risks proactively.

Contribute technically (~30%) via architectural input, code reviews, and design discussions.

Who we are looking for

Technical proficiency

Strong fluency in software architecture, system design, and scalable platforms.

Experience evaluating technical trade-offs in performance, cost, and maintainability.

Familiarity with CI/CD, monitoring, testing, and platform reliability practices.

Ability to assess engineering decisions without active coding involvement.

Exposure to multiple engineering domains (frontend, backend, infrastructure, data) highly preferred.

Familiarity with agile methodologies, roadmap planning, and organizational design.

Leadership and communication

Prior experience managing engineers or acting as a Tech Lead with people responsibilities.

Experience mentoring engineers and guiding Tech Leads.

Experience working closely with Product and Design in cross-functional teams.

Proactive and clear communicator across disciplines and roles.

Confident in conflict resolution and decision-making under ambiguity.

Skilled at building trust across distributed and diverse teams.

Personal attributes

A strong product mindset - focused on user value, outcomes, and business context.

Sense of ownership and accountability for team execution and performance.

A bias for enabling others to solve tasks directly.

Structured thinking and pragmatic; strong executive presence and emotional intelligence.

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You have a positive attitude and like to smile.

You're solution-oriented.

You have a product mindset, which means you prioritize delivering value to users, adapt quickly to evolving product needs, maintain focus on outcomes under tight deadlines, and collaborate effectively to achieve team goals.

Great soft skills and collaboration skills.

You are easy to communicate with.

You are able to motivate others.

You want to grow personally and professionally.

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better.

A bit about the team



The Semrush Enterprise Solutions Unit is building new innovative solutions for large companies to unlock growth by answering recurring, complex, and unknown digital marketing-related questions (semi) automatically.



This time adding a new focus on growing the Enterprise segment of its 104,000+ strong customer base. Currently, with over 5,000 existing Enterprise customers, Semrush is developing a cutting-edge platform that is tailored to the needs of today’s digital marketers who work in large companies.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!