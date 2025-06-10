Senior Fullstack Developer (Moon Team)
Tasks in the role
Deliver full-cycle features for the IDP: frontend, backend, and infrastructure
Shape the future of the IDP plugins system and its integrations
Write clean and maintainable code, along with necessary documentation
Work closely with the product owner, designer, and other engineers to refine project requirements and architecture
Develop the necessary automations and scripts for the new processes and features
Take ownership of the quality of the code and architecture that you deliver
Support internal integrators by helping them understand and resolve technical issues
Who we are looking for
Hands-on experience with Python, React and Typescript
Experience with the full application delivery cycle, including CI, deployment, and hosting
Solid understanding of front-end package systems and delivery mechanisms
Experience with relational databases such as PostgreSQL, MySQL or similar
User-centric mindset and willingness to solve problems, not just write code
Understands the Agile principles and has experience working with Scrum processes
Upper-intermediate level of English
Not required, but a plus
Experience developing Platform / Infrastructure / Internal products
Hands-on experience with Infrastructure, Clouds and Developer Efficiency
A bit about the team
The Moon team is behind the Internal Developer Portal (IDP), which serves as the single entry point to the Semrush infrastructure. The IDP powers seamless workflows and integrations for every development team in the company. Our portal is more than just a tool; it’s a platform for developer empowerment that enables fast, reliable, and autonomous software delivery.
Now, we’re looking to grow. If you're a full-stack developer excited about building high-impact features, simplifying complexity, and working at the intersection of infrastructure and product thinking, we want to meet you.
Our stack:
Platform: Backstage.io
Backend: Python 3, FastAPI, PostgreSQL
Frontend: React, TypeScript, internal UI library
Infrastructure: Docker, Kubernetes, Google Cloud Platform, GitLab CI/CD
