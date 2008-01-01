Cloud Network Engineer (Kraken Team)
Tasks in the role
Design, deploy, and maintain cloud networking solutions to ensure reliable and secure communication between services and systems
Support and develop our data center network using modern technologies like EVPN/VXLAN fabrics and network orchestration tools
Manage the configuration and network integration of our Linux-based server fleet
Handle system-level troubleshooting, including diagnostics and performance tuning
Participate in infrastructure automation efforts using tools like Terraform, Ansible, or Puppet
Monitor and maintain server and network hardware, including fault diagnostics and replacement planning
Who we are looking for
Strong experience with Linux system administration (Debian or Red Hat family)
A solid understanding of core networking concepts: Layer 2/3, routing, NAT, VPNs, firewalls – comparable to CCNA-level knowledge or higher
Experience or familiarity with modern data center networking (EVPN, VXLAN, overlay networks)
Practical skills in scripting or automation using Python and popular infrastructure-as-code tools
Hands-on experience working with physical servers and networking equipment in a data center setting
About the team
The Kraken team manages network and secure connectivity across the Semrush infrastructure. This includes facilitating traffic exchange between services, products, personnel, and Semrush customers, protecting our products and services from malicious traffic, and providing remote access for employees and contractors to internal company resources. The team manages the data center's physical infrastructure, including computing and networking services, leveraging unique expertise to meet external constraints and specific requirements.
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
