We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Senior Data Engineer (GKT Team).

Tasks in the role

Create and maintain ETL pipelines

Perform Model Deployment

Improve infrastructure for experimentation, storage of results, retraining of models, quality monitoring, and alerting

Work with the API of data providers

Perform Code Review

Who we are looking for

High level of proficiency in Python

Good knowledge of Linux

Experience with GCP

Experience with Airflow

Experience with column and/or transactional databases

Not required but a plus:

Pipeline testing experience in Airflow

Experience with CI/CD

Experience with Docker

A bit about the team

GKT Team is creating an internal product - search query analytics. This is collecting, storing, and transmitting a huge amount of data for other teams inside Semrush. A huge amount of data, that's about tens of billions of lines per month.

Working with us is a step towards development in BigData & DataMining.

Now the team includes a PO, a QA, 4 Data Engineers, a Backend Developer, a TO and we also work closely with the Data Science team. New tasks keep coming, and that's why we are looking for a new colleague.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

