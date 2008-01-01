Are you ready to be part of something big? We’re hiring for the Enterprise Solutions Engineer APAC (International Solutions Engineering Team) on our Sales Team!

In this role, you’ll engage with key decision-makers, forge impactful relationships with some of the world’s most influential organizations, and directly contribute to the growth of Semrush.

Why Semrush?

We are a global leader in online marketing technology, meeting market demand with rapid scaling. Don’t miss the chance to join our unstoppable momentum and make history with us!

Some highlights of our success include:

Semrush named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Search Engine Optimization Solutions, Q3 2025

$400M+ Annual Recurring Revenue

118,000+ paying customers worldwide

1M+ freemium users

Exceptional demand for our new Enterprise platform, with deals secured from global giants like P&G, Tesla, FedEx, Samsung, Amazon, and others.

If you're looking for a role where your impact will be visible and meaningful, we’d love to hear from you.

Tasks in the role

Be a thought leader to the sales team and a technical lead on strategic client relationships across various industry verticals.

Act as a trusted advisor to our customers, identifying and developing new business opportunities that align with their objectives.

trusted advisor Build and maintain strong strategic relationships with account teams, partners, and customers to support sales objectives.

Collaborate with sales teams to assess potential deals, determine customer needs, and identify the best approach for engagement.

Conduct deep-dive discussions and discoveries with prospects to uncover pain points and understand workflows, use cases and technical requirements

deep-dive discussions and discoveries Deliver customized and engaging product demonstrations that illustrate the value of Semrush’s solutions, positioning them against competitors where needed, incorporating real-world examples and addressing customer-specific challenges.

customized and engaging product demonstrations Take ownership of the technical solution validation during the sales process by leading technical assessments, proof of concepts, objection handling, buyer enablement and more.

ownership of the technical solution validation Provide authoritative guidance on technical concepts, with expertise in API, data handling, integrations, security, and processes .

API, data handling, integrations, security, and processes Collaborate with Executives, Product, Sales, and other senior-level stakeholders to champion an environment for ongoing strategic customer success.

Executives, Product, Sales, and other senior-level stakeholders Ensure smooth transition from pre-sales to post-sales, providing insights and recommendations to customer success teams for ongoing success.

Establish a deep understanding of Semrush’s technology portfolio and its competitive landscape and analyze market trends to effectively position Semrush as the leading choice for customers.

Semrush’s technology portfolio market trends Semrush as the leading choice Participate in non-deal related activities such as internal training , webinars, events , and collaborate with other Semrush teams on initiatives to drive customer success.

What we’re looking for

Native English speaker (second language preferred but not a must e.g. Mandarin, Japanese, Korean).

4-7 years of experience in Technical Pre-Sales, Post-Sales, or Sales / Solutions Engineering within a SaaS company.

2-3 years of experience in mid-market or enterprise sales, with a track record of closing complex deals > €250K ARR.

Proficiency in sales methodologies such as Sandler, Challenger, SPIN, MEDDPICC, etc.

Strong sense of ownership and experience leading the technical solution validation of a deal.

Exceptional collaboration skills and an organizational and structured approach.

Customer-first mindset with a passion for delivering exceptional customer experiences.

Strong communication skills, with the ability to interact confidently with clients.

Digital marketing knowledge (e.g. SEO, PPC, Content Marketing, Social, consumer behavior, etc.) highly preferred.

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment.

A Bachelor degree is preferred (e.g. engineering, business administration or similar field), or equivalent experience.

A bit about the team

The Sales team is at the forefront of empowering businesses to achieve online visibility and digital marketing success.

Through our One Semrush selling approach and world-class enablement programs, we equip our team with the tools, resources, and training needed to:

Exceed sales goals

Maximize earning potential

Deliver meaningful results for our clients

To learn more about our business and vision, explore the Semrush Analyst Day 2024 presentation from New York City.

What’s in it for you

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!