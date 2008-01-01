Senior Digital Marketing Project Manager (Global Campaigns Team)
- Coordinate multi-channel advertising campaigns across paid search, display, video, and social platforms, managing numerous landing pages and creative assets simultaneously
- Partner with channel managers to develop and execute audience targeting strategies, campaign objectives, testing frameworks and measurable KPIs
- Maintain expertise in platform-specific requirements and creative specifications across paid social, display, and email systems (especially Meta and Google Ads best practices)
- Become our Timeline Champion! You'll be the mastermind coordinating all the moving pieces between paid traffic teams, creative agencies, content creators, brand managers, and product teams (yes, we'll get you that project planning crown 👑)
- Develop comprehensive project plans, identifying dependencies and potential roadblocks while implementing effective contingency plans
- Create and maintain detailed campaign documentation, including comprehensive spreadsheets and presentation decks
- Lead all internal campaign communications, from initial briefings through performance analysis and reporting
- Build clear and actionable reports that track campaign performance, and project milestones for stakeholders at all levels
- Collaborate with Campaign Lead to develop and implement content testing frameworks, driving creative optimization to maximize paid traffic campaign performance
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Marketing
The Marketing team does much more than just promote and advertise Semrush products. They also inspire marketers around the world with their work.
Colleagues from this team are responsible for establishing marketing strategies and conducting market target audience research. They work with content, create and implement advertising campaigns through multiple promotion channels. The team is also closely involved with the Development, Design, Customer Success, and Sales teams. Web content, newsletters, banners, references in the media–all this is created by our Marketing experts.
The Marketing team is truly international and dispersed across the globe. But despite the differences in locations and time zones, our teams work tirelessly together on their common goal: to support one billion marketers in achieving their goals. Can we do it? Certainly!