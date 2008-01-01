Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Senior Digital Marketing Project Manager (Global Campaigns Team).

Tasks in the role

Coordinate multi-channel advertising campaigns across paid search, display, video, and social platforms, managing numerous landing pages and creative assets simultaneously

campaigns Partner with channel managers to develop and execute audience targeting strategies, campaign objectives, testing frameworks and measurable KPIs

Maintain expertise in platform-specific requirements and creative specifications across paid social, display, and email systems (especially Meta and Google Ads best practices)

in platform-specific requirements Become our Timeline Champion ! You'll be the mastermind coordinating all the moving pieces between paid traffic teams, creative agencies, content creators, brand managers, and product teams (yes, we'll get you that project planning crown 👑)

Develop comprehensive project plans, identifying dependencies and potential roadblocks while implementing effective contingency plans

project plans, Create and maintain detailed campaign documentation, including comprehensive spreadsheets and presentation decks

Lead all internal campaign communications, from initial briefings through performance analysis and reporting

reporting Build clear and actionable reports that track campaign performance, and project milestones for stakeholders at all levels

Collaborate with Campaign Lead to develop and implement content testing frameworks, driving creative optimization to maximize paid traffic campaign performance

Who we are looking for

A strong decision-maker with excellent prioritization skills, an advanced English level, and 5+ years of experience.

Proven track record managing large-scale digital advertising campaigns.

Deep understanding of digital advertising platforms and creative specifications.

Track record of partnering with production teams to deliver creative assets of great quantity and quality.

Experience collaborating with international marketing teams.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills, ability to multitask, plan, and organize

Organizational skills—serving as centralized source-of-truth owner of all key project files, documentation, and details.

Strong problem-solving and decision-making abilities.

Attention to detail is paramount.

Ability to work under pressure and prioritize working independently.

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing or a related field.

You'll be an excellent fit if:

You're passionate about SEO and have hands-on experience with SEO tools and strategies.

You're comfortable using AI tools to enhance productivity and workflows.

You're proficient with reporting and analytics platforms (Google Analytics, Data Studio, Tableau, Marketo, Salesforce).

You understand the modern marketing tech stack, including pixel implementation and tag management.

You thrive in an agile project management environment.

You excel at working independently in an asynchronous setting.

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, as we are always looking to make things better.

A bit about the team:

We're the Campaign Hub at the heart of our global marketing operations, orchestrating powerful multi-channel campaigns by bringing together creative excellence and strategic execution. Our team partners closely with paid media specialists, brand managers, product managers, and our internal creative agency to craft high-converting campaigns that resonate worldwide. As the central force behind our marketing initiatives, we transform creative concepts into high-performing marketing assets through seamless cross-functional collaboration, with one clear mission: to create amazing campaigns that convert!

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!