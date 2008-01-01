Are you ready to be part of something big? We’re hiring for the Sales Analytics Engineer on our Sales Team!

In this role, you’ll engage with key decision-makers, forge impactful relationships with some of the world’s most influential organizations, and directly contribute to the growth of Semrush.

Why Semrush?

We are a global leader in online marketing technology, meeting market demand with rapid scaling. Don’t miss the chance to join our unstoppable momentum and make history with us!

Some highlights of our success include:

$400M+ Annual Recurring Revenue

118,000+ paying customers worldwide

1M+ freemium users

Exceptional demand for our new Enterprise platform, with deals secured from global giants like P&G, Tesla, FedEx, Samsung, Amazon, and others.

If you're looking for a role where your impact will be visible and meaningful, we’d love to hear from you.

Tasks in the role

Develop and maintain reliable, scalable data pipelines using DBT , SQL , and cloud-native tools (primarily GCP ).

Serve as the technical point of contact for RevOps analysts, enabling efficient, trustworthy access to core datasets and models.

Partner with Central BI and Engineering to align on data architecture, semantic models, and platform improvements.

Build and optimize governed, performant data resources that support advanced analytics across sales and marketing operations.

Architect and implement revenue data models that span the GTM funnel—from leads to bookings.

Design and maintain attribution models , enabling accurate multi-touch performance reporting across campaigns and channels.

Support full-funnel forecasting models , partnering with stakeholders to ensure alignment between pipeline, target-setting, and actuals.

Integrate external data sources via APIs and automation workflows.

Use Python for data processing, workflow automation, and regression modelling

Champion best practices in testing, documentation, observability, and reusability.

Lay the groundwork for AI-driven analytics, helping RevOps adopt intelligent tooling, embedded insights, and automated recommendations.

What we’re looking for

Minimum Qualifications

5+ years of experience in BI Engineering, Data Engineering, or technical analytics roles.

Strong proficiency in SQL and DBT with production-level experience building transformation layers.

Solid Python skills for scripting, data pipelines, and automation.

Experience working in cloud data platforms, preferably GCP (BigQuery, Cloud Functions, Composer, etc.).

Comfortable working with REST APIs and integrating external data sources.

Proven success enabling analysts or data consumers through well-designed and well-documented data infrastructure.

Understanding of AI/ML fundamentals, and how to support analytics maturity toward intelligent automation.

Preferred Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in a technical field such as Computer Science, Engineering, Mathematics, Statistics, or a related discipline.

Experience in or adjacent to Revenue Operations , SalesOps, or MarketingOps.

Familiarity with GTM funnel metrics and performance attribution.

Experience working with BI platforms (e.g., Tableau) from a data modeling and enablement perspective.

Exposure to AI tooling or ML-based analytics, such as LLMs, embedded agents, or predictive reporting systems.

A bit about the team

The Sales team is at the forefront of empowering businesses to achieve online visibility and digital marketing success.

Through our One Semrush selling approach and world-class enablement programs, we equip our team with the tools, resources, and training needed to:

Exceed sales goals

Maximize earning potential

Deliver meaningful results for our clients

To learn more about our business and vision, explore the Semrush Analyst Day 2024 presentation from New York City.

What’s in it for you

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!