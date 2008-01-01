Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for IAM Lead (Enterprise Security Team).

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Tasks in the role

IAM Strategy & Roadmap: Define and own the IAM strategy, develop the roadmap with clear milestones, metrics, and timelines

Team Building: Plan headcount, participate in hiring interviews, and onboard new IAM specialists

Identity Lifecycle Management: Design and implement end-to-end processes for account provisioning, modification, and deprovisioning

PAM Solutions: Analyze requirements, select, design, and maintain privileged access management tools

Okta Workflows Automation: Build and optimize workflows for automated provisioning, entitlement management, and de-provisioning; support policy configuration for the Okta administration team

Stakeholder Engagement: Lead presentations and align requirements and procedures with business and technical teams (e.g., IT Support, Security Operations, Security Compliance)

Documentation & Compliance:

- Create and maintain up-to-date IAM process guidelines and SOPs;

- Develop access security policies (password policies, MFA configurations, etc.);

- Produce detailed user/Admin guides and checklists for account lifecycle and access reviews;

- Version-control all documentation;

- Collaborate closely with the Compliance team to incorporate regulatory requirements and support internal/external audits.

Who we are looking for

3+ years of practical experience in IAM or broader Information Security roles with substantial involvement in IAM-related responsibilities (e.g., identity lifecycle, access control, authentication systems)

Strong understanding of all IAM domains: account lifecycle, authentication & authorization, roles & permissions, access reviews, certificate & secret management, PAM

Hands-on experience with Okta and Google Workspace (process development or administration)

Familiarity with industry standards and regulations such as ISO 27001, GDPR, SOC 2, or PCI DSS, or the ability to quickly learn and apply them

English proficiency at Upper-Intermediate or higher; excellent presentation and persuasion skills with both technical and business stakeholders

Not required, but a plus

Relevant certifications: Okta Certified Administrator, CISSP, CISM, or equivalent

Scripting for automation (Bash, PowerShell, Python)

Experience ingesting IAM logs/events into SIEM solutions

Understanding of DevOps practices and integrating IAM into CI/CD pipelines

Familiarity with PAM platforms (e.g., CyberArk, BeyondTrust)

Strategic mindset with a track record of developing long-term IT strategies

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!