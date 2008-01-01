Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Influencer Project Manager (Social & Community Team).

Tasks in the role

Own campaign delivery. Build and manage project timelines for influencer campaigns and initiatives, content collabs, webinars, and events — ensuring nothing slips through the cracks.

Coordinate across teams. Work with PR, Legal, Procurement, Events, Product Marketing, and Brand to keep projects unblocked and moving forward.

Lead execution for influencer activations. Support both influencer managers by driving execution of campaigns — from brief rollout and documentation to logistics and delivery.

Run events & webinars. Project manage event activations (e.g., side events at Cannes Lions, webinar series) from logistics and RSVPs to post-event follow-up.

Oversee tools & payments. Select and implement efficient tools for influencer ops (e.g., payment platforms), manage contracts, and ensure accurate, timely payments.

Report on progress & results. Maintain documentation, campaign trackers, and simple reports on campaign status, deliverables, and outcomes.

Own your backlog. Prioritize your own work across multiple influencer tracks, and manage tasks independently without waiting for instruction.

Improve Processes. Spot inefficiencies in workflows or bottlenecks and propose improvements to make campaigns run faster and smoother.



A bit more about the role

We’re looking for a sharp, fast-moving Project Manager to join our Influencer Relations team at Semrush. You’ll be the driving force behind the execution of our influencer initiatives — making sure projects stay on track, deadlines are met, and ideas turn into real impact.

You’ll work closely with two Influencer Relations Managers focused on building relationships with thought leaders in the marketing space. Your job is to bring their strategies to life, acting as the execution lead across all influencer initiatives.

This is a role for someone who’s deeply organized, self-directed, and thrives in a fast-paced, cross-functional environment. You should feel confident owning timelines, aligning stakeholders, spotting blockers early, and driving progress without being asked twice.

Who we are looking for

3–5 years of project management experience in a marketing or content-related environment

Solid understanding of influencer marketing, campaign workflows, and marketing operations

Excellent organizational and multitasking skills — you're calm under pressure and thrive in chaos

Highly proactive and resourceful — you move fast and unblock yourself when needed

Strong communicator who can align teams and manage multiple stakeholders

Process-driven and detail-oriented — documentation, reporting, and logistics are your strengths

Fluent in project management tools (Asana, Notion, Airtable, Trello, etc.)

Bonus: experience managing B2B or influencer-focused marketing projects

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!