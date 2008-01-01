Senior Accountant (EU Accounting Team)
We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.
Tasks in the role
Responsible for supporting the month-end close process, in line with US GAAP and SOX 404 reporting standards, ensuring all key deadlines are met
Completion of monthly account reconciliations and reporting, identifying and correcting discrepancies as required
Analyzing general ledger accounts, providing meaningful insights on account movements and ensuring the accuracy of financial transactions
Preparation of monthly accounting entries to support local financial and reporting
Support review and approval of vendor invoices and employee expense reports, ensuring accurate VAT reporting.
Support the monthly preparation of VAT filings, partnering with third-party accounting support
Assist in preparation for local and US internal and external audits, providing necessary general ledger data and supporting documentation
Management of monthly payroll in partnership with third-party provider and HR Operations, including providing monthly inputs and ensuring the completeness and accuracy of payroll output files
Collaborate with operations, human resources, and finance teams, supporting business initiatives
Support project initiatives and other tasks as assigned
Who we are looking for
Degree in Accounting or related field
Minimum of 4 years of relevant Accounting and Payroll experience
Strong technical knowledge of US GAAP and Local German accounting and reporting requirements
Previous experience in multi-national / multi-currency public companies
Excellent communication skills, in English and German, both written and verbal
Strong analytical, problem-solving, and strategic-thinking skills with a forward-looking focus.
Strong interpersonal skills and ability to thrive in a team environment working with others.
Excellent time-management and organizational skills with experience in working toward tight deadlines.
Strong excel skills using advanced functions such as Vlookup and pivot tables.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
Flexible working hours
Unlimited PTO
Flexi Benefit for your hobby
Employee Support Program
Loss of family member financial aid
Employee Resource Groups
Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
Corporate events
Teambuilding
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Finance
The Semrush Finance teams help the business maintain financial stability, make economically sound decisions, and collect accurate information on the Company's profits and costs.
This unit is divided into several departments: accounting, financial planning & analysis, treasury, administrative, and even investor relations. Yes, as a public company, we now have to take care of those, too.
The Finance team has a typical multi-level structure. The team is represented in practically all our offices worldwide.
Interesting fact: you rarely meet a specialist who both knows what Slack is and also is able to deal with invoicing in Oracle. Our Finance team can do that!