We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Senior Accountant (EU Accounting Team).

Tasks in the role

Responsible for supporting the month-end close process, in line with US GAAP and SOX 404 reporting standards, ensuring all key deadlines are met

Completion of monthly account reconciliations and reporting, identifying and correcting discrepancies as required

Analyzing general ledger accounts, providing meaningful insights on account movements and ensuring the accuracy of financial transactions

Preparation of monthly accounting entries to support local financial and reporting

Support review and approval of vendor invoices and employee expense reports, ensuring accurate VAT reporting.

Support the monthly preparation of VAT filings, partnering with third-party accounting support

Assist in preparation for local and US internal and external audits, providing necessary general ledger data and supporting documentation

Management of monthly payroll in partnership with third-party provider and HR Operations, including providing monthly inputs and ensuring the completeness and accuracy of payroll output files

Collaborate with operations, human resources, and finance teams, supporting business initiatives

Support project initiatives and other tasks as assigned

Who we are looking for

Degree in Accounting or related field

Minimum of 4 years of relevant Accounting and Payroll experience

Strong technical knowledge of US GAAP and Local German accounting and reporting requirements

Previous experience in multi-national / multi-currency public companies

Excellent communication skills, in English and German, both written and verbal

Strong analytical, problem-solving, and strategic-thinking skills with a forward-looking focus.

Strong interpersonal skills and ability to thrive in a team environment working with others.

Excellent time-management and organizational skills with experience in working toward tight deadlines.

Strong excel skills using advanced functions such as Vlookup and pivot tables.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

