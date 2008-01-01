Payment Operations Specialist (PSP&Billing Team)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Payment Operations Specialist (PSP&Billing Team).
Tasks in the role
Reconcile Payment Transactions: Perform end-to-end reconciliation of payment activity using cloud-based tools to ensure accuracy across internal systems and external payment partners
Analyze and Resolve Discrepancies: Investigate payment data anomalies, identify root causes, and recommend process improvements to enhance data integrity and operational efficiency
Maintain Comprehensive Documentation: Create and maintain clear, centralized documentation of workflows, procedures, and system changes to support cross-team visibility and audit readiness
Collaborate Across Distributed Teams: Work asynchronously with Product, Engineering, Support, and Finance teams to resolve payment issues and align on shared operational goals
Manage PSP Relationships: Participate in virtual meetings with payment service providers and banking partners, follow up on action items, and ensure compliance with SLAs and contractual obligations
Support Audit and Compliance Processes: Prepare digital records and detailed process documentation to support internal and external audits, ensuring transparency and compliance
Forecast and Monitor Payment Fees: Analyze fee structures and transaction trends to forecast future payment processing costs, identify cost-saving opportunities, and support budget planning
Compile AR Reports for Credit Card Activity: Aggregate and analyze accounts receivable data from multiple PSPs to produce regular credit card activity reports, supporting financial tracking, variance analysis, and executive reporting
Drive Strategic Payment Initiatives: Contribute to high-impact projects aimed at scaling and optimizing payment operations within a remote-first, global infrastructure
Who we are looking for
2+ years in payment operations, PSP relationship management, or financial reporting
Comprehensive understanding of payment systems and infrastructure, including one or more payment rails (e.g., PayPal, SEPA, card networks)
Proven expertise in fee optimization, reconciliation workflows, and transaction performance reporting, with a demonstrated ability to reduce costs and enhance financial accuracy
Advanced proficiency in data analysis tools, including Excel and data visualization platforms (e.g., Tableau), to support decision-making and performance insights
Hands-on experience managing relationships with Payment Service Providers (PSPs), including negotiating commercial terms, resolving disputes, and addressing cross-border transaction issues in a global context
Familiarity with modern remote collaboration tools, such as Slack, Zoom, Jira, Notion, and Google Workspace, to seamlessly integrate with distributed teams and workflows
Exceptional written and verbal communication skills, with a strong focus on asynchronous collaboration and clear documentation practices—critical for remote team alignment
High attention to detail and analytical thinking, with the ability to independently troubleshoot discrepancies and follow issues through to resolution
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
Flexible working hours
Unlimited PTO
Flexi Benefit for your hobby
Employee Support Program
Loss of family member financial aid
Employee Resource Groups
Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
Corporate events
Teambuilding
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Finance
The Semrush Finance teams help the business maintain financial stability, make economically sound decisions, and collect accurate information on the Company's profits and costs.
This unit is divided into several departments: accounting, financial planning & analysis, treasury, administrative, and even investor relations. Yes, as a public company, we now have to take care of those, too.
The Finance team has a typical multi-level structure. The team is represented in practically all our offices worldwide.
Interesting fact: you rarely meet a specialist who both knows what Slack is and also is able to deal with invoicing in Oracle. Our Finance team can do that!