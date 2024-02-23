Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Chief Customer Officer (Executive Team).

Tasks in the role

We are seeking an experienced and dynamic Chief Customer Officer (CCO) to lead and champion our organization's customer-centric initiatives. The CCO will be instrumental in creating a vision and strategy for customer-centric values, enhancing Logo and MRR retention. This role involves driving customer satisfaction, loyalty, and retention through exceptional experiences and also collaborating with product and marketing teams to ensure that insights guide and optimize our customer-centric approaches. The CCO will play a pivotal role in developing and executing comprehensive strategies to support SMB, MM, and Enterprise customers. This role will report directly to the CEO as a key member of the executive leadership team.

Develop a comprehensive customer-focused strategy aligned with the company's overall objectives. Define clear goals and key performance indicators (KPIs) to measure success.

Analyze and understand the end-to-end customer journey, identifying pain points and areas of improvement.

Implement strategies to streamline and enhance customer onboarding to drive adoption of our Semrush products.

Ensure a consistent and positive customer experience across all interactions, whether in-person, online, or through customer support channels. Implement feedback mechanisms to continuously gather insights for improvement.

Build strategies and work with cross-functional partners to reduce churn, improve LTV, improve NRR, and improve NPS/Customer Sat score.

Leverage data and AI to gain valuable insights into customer behaviors, preferences, and trends. Use this information to make informed decisions, predict customer behaviours, and personalize offerings to meet customer demands.

Leverage AI tools to automate customer engagement and focus human-directed interactions where they can be most powerful.

Drive the development of content and courses in support of customer success across all customer segments, including owning the Semrush Academy.

Act as the voice of the customer within the organization, advocating for their needs and preferences during decision-making processes. Champion a customer-centric culture throughout the company.

Develop and implement customer retention strategies, loyalty programs, and personalized offerings to foster long-term relationships with our customer base.

Collaborate with marketing, sales, product development, and other departments to align customer needs with business objectives. Encourage cross-functional collaboration to deliver seamless customer experiences.

Develop and maintain strong relationships with key customers, ensuring their success and satisfaction with our products or services.

Develop a high-performing customer-facing support and success organization that spans our customer segments with best-in-class service levels where required.

Leverage technology, automation, outside partners, and agencies where appropriate to deliver the right customer experience that maximizes efficiency while delivering for the customer and the business.

Who we are looking for

Bachelor's degree in Business, Marketing, or a related field. A Master's degree is a plus.

15+ years in Customer-Centric and Customer Experience leadership roles in SaaS or E-commerce

PE/VC experience is a plus.

Demonstrated success in developing and executing customer-focused strategies for SMB, MM, and Enterprise clients that have increased customer satisfaction, loyalty, and business growth

Exceptional analytical skills, with the ability to interpret data and customer insights to drive informed decision-making

Proven track record of fostering a culture of experimentation and testing. This includes a willingness to challenge conventional norms, explore new avenues, and embrace calculated risks to continuously enhance the customer experience.

Demonstrated mastery in project management with the ability to oversee complex initiatives, ensuring they are delivered on time, within scope, and with impeccable attention to detail; experience should encompass strategic planning, resource allocation, risk mitigation, and effective communication across cross-functional teams.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to effectively influence and lead cross-functional teams.

Strategic mindset with the ability to see the bigger picture and align customer initiatives with overall business objectives.

Proactive and customer-oriented mindset, always seeking innovative ways to enhance customer experiences.

Experience with the Customer Success stack, including but not limited to Salesforce, TrustPilot, RingCentral, and IronClad, is a must.

Experience dealing with a global employee and customer base, managing the needs of customers across different geographies with different cultures and expectations.

Executive presence and prior experience communicating with and ability to influence a public Board.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Unlimited PTO

Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans

Life insurance

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts

Health Saving Account

Short-term and long-term Disability

Employee Assistance Program

Employee Resource Groups

401(k) plan

Paid parental leave

Relief Fund

Travel coverage

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Snacks, drinks at the office

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!