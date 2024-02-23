Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for VP of Engineering (Enterprise Solutions Unit).

Tasks in the role

Develop and execute the engineering vision and strategy for our B2B SaaS platform for digital marketing, including data platform, and data visualization engine among others.

Design and lead our engineering teams to deliver high-quality, innovative solutions for our customers.

Drive innovation and continuous improvement in development processes, methodologies, and tools.

Scale processes and create clear engineering objectives that are aligned with product vision and the unit’s business objectives.

Develop and manage a set of Service Level Objectives (SLOs) and Service Level Indicators (SLIs) to assess the health of the platform.

Stay current on industry trends and competitive landscape, continuously exploring new opportunities and features that will enhance our platform.

Work together as part of the unit's senior management team on business and product-related topics.

People management, performance and compensation management, organizational design, career development, for 100+ person team including experience managing a team of managers.

Who we are looking for

12+ years’ experience building software and leading large teams

7+ years’ experience in a people management role - Leader of Leaders of at least 50+ people

Track record of building and scaling engineering organizations within a start-up or similarly fast-paced environment. You understand founders and founder energy.

Clear and demonstrated understanding of engineering best practices, systems architecture, and cloud technologies (e.g. GCP).

Post-acquisition talent and technology integration experience is an advantage.

Proven ability to efficiently manage all aspects of the software development life cycle with a record of successfully managing distributed teams.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!