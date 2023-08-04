Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Social Media Manager.

Tasks in the role

Supporting the launch and amplification of brand and product launches across social media

Ideating and creating social-first content designed to resonate with marketers and spike our engagement & impression figures

Ensuring we deliver social media content & strategy that balances supporting internal business objectives and delivering our ambitious engagement & traffic goals

Fully owning selected projects: from briefing and asset coordination to rollout and performance tracking

Collaborating with internal design & creative teams and our team of external agencies and creators to produce thumb-stopping assets

Making sure social execution aligns with broader company TOV and brand positioning

Analyzing performance and proposing learnings for future content

Who we are looking for

Have 3+ years of experience in social media and campaign management

Can show us a portfolio of social campaigns/content you're proud of

Are comfortable moving fast and managing multiple projects and campaigns

Love creating content and have a way with words

Are bursting with creativity, love experimenting with content, and have a treasure trove of saved references just waiting to become great content

Believe in the power of creativity to drive business results and can think strategically to align innovative ideas with business goals

Thrive in a fast-paced environment and aren’t afraid of ambitious deadlines or experiments

Take ownership of your work and are ready to set and reach ambitious goals

Not required, but a plus

Have used Semrush or are familiar with our tools

Have a good understanding of digital marketing

Have experience in B2B marketing and/or promoting highly technical products

Have experience using AI in the context of social media management

Know who Chris is :)

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

