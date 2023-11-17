Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Senior Influencer Relations Specialist (Enterprise Marketing).

Tasks in the role

Identify & Build Relationships. Find influential personas within the marketing space and cultivate long-term relationships with them. Bring meaningful brand opportunities from your network and connections.

Turn Existing Customers into Advocates. Collaborate with Sales and Marketing to identify success stories and turn them into brand advocates across social, events, podcasts.

Run Thought Leadership Campaigns. Work with top-tier marketing experts and external agencies to co-create content, campaigns, and media that drive visibility for Semrush Enterprise.

Build Community Through Events. Plan and execute high-impact experiences — from private dinners and roundtables to online activations — that deepen connections with key decision-makers and foster a sense of community among influential Enterprise marketers.

Develop Strategic Messaging. Ensure consistent, compelling storytelling across all influencer and thought-leadership touchpoints — aligned with Semrush’s Enterprise positioning.

Map Influence & Track Engagement. Build a relationship intelligence system to monitor who influences whom, engagement history, and opportunities for activation.

Report on Impact. Connect the dots between relationship-building and business results. Show how engagements drive visibility, influence pipeline, and create strategic brand moments.

A bit more about the role

We’re looking for a relationship-driven, strategic communicator to join our growing Influencer team at Semrush. In this role, you’ll focus on building meaningful connections with the most influential voices in Enterprise marketing — CMOs, industry thought leaders, and power users within our customer base.

Your mission: turn influential marketers into active brand advocates and elevate Semrush's presence in the Enterprise space and support the brand building and promotion of the Semrush Enterprise brand and platform.

You’ll act as a connector between the thought leaders shaping the Enterprise marketing conversation and the Semrush brand — ensuring our voice, values, and products are part of the most important discussions in the industry.You’ll also be a key partner in shaping a sense of community among our most influential advocates, both online and in real life.

This is a highly cross-functional role that will require close collaboration with teams across the business — including Leadership, PR, Sales, Demand Generation, Product Marketing, Brand, Events, and more. You’ll need to thrive in a fast-paced environment, move quickly from idea to execution, and be comfortable managing multiple projects, personalities, and priorities at once.

Who we are looking for

5–8+ years in communications, influencer marketing, or executive engagement — ideally in a B2B or SaaS environment

Experience working with senior-level marketing decision-makers (CMO, VP, Director)

A strong understanding of the marketing landscape and top voices in the space

Excellent relationship-building and stakeholder management skills

Proven project management experience (especially around events, campaigns, or partner activations)

Highly organized, decisive, and confident in making calls in a fast-paced, ever-changing environment

Strong cross-functional collaborator with experience working across marketing, PR, sales, and product teams

Natural storyteller who can translate influence into business impact

Strategic and metrics-driven — you can connect relationship-building impact to business goals and back it up with data

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!