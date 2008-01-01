Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Principal, Marketing Enablement & Operations (Office of the CMO).

Tasks in the role

We are currently hiring a Marketing Enablement & Operations Principal. In this Individual Contributor role, you will own the planning and coordination of key Programs in Marketing that drive revenue, engagement, and overall visibility for the Semrush brand. You will become the right hand to our Chief Marketing Officer, supporting the management of several operational aspects while collaborating with cross-functional leaders within Marketing and other teams and departments.

We're currently hiring in one of the following locations:

Boston, Austin, Amsterdam, Berlin & Barcelona.

Marketing Project Management

Oversee daily operations by managing and coordinating key Marketing cross-team projects and initiatives, to ensure smooth functioning and reporting

Bring operational excellence by standardizing and streamlining key processes that make reporting for core programs by maintaining consistent results tracking, reporting, and KPI measurement.

Oversee the coordination and delivery of Quarterly Business Reports (QBR), Senior Leadership Team reports (SLT), quarterly Marketing All Hands, Marketing Goal Setting, and more

Support initiatives to align marketing strategy with financial and company-wide goals and results tracking.

Maintain, track, and recommend optimization of budget plans in collaboration with Marketing Analytics and Finance Business Partners (FP+A)

Support initiatives to improve and maintain flow of communication to all relevant parties and teams

Process Optimization

Champion utilization of AI technologies into day-to-day operations to automate repetitive tasks in your workflow and in others

Apply your Marketing experience into process improvement, with special emphasis on cross-team collaboration, ensuring best practices in project management and resource allocation

Increase standardized documentation for recurrent deliverables (All-Hands, Epics, Retros, reports for QBRs, SLT, Demos and others, and work on the improvement and automation of those

Eliminate waste: Apply Lean principles to reduce unnecessary steps or approvals when needed

Who we are looking for

8+ years of marketing experience on a generalist role, with good understanding of all marketing functions and dependencies, and at least 3 years of experience managing strategic projects and programs within Marketing teams, coordinating the creation of Senior Leadership reports and deliverables

At least 5 years of experience managing highly complex projects and programs, setting timelines, assigning responsibilities, providing templates for deliverables, and compiling complex deliverables into one.

Must possess strategic execution abilities to understand how goals, actions and tasks are linked to our strategy and how to track whether we’re on the right path or need to adjust.

and how to track whether we’re on the right path or need to adjust. Skilled in improving processes, using AI and automation to make everyday work more efficient, and applying smart planning to manage projects and resources well.

Strong with data and analysis, with a track record of using numbers to make smart decisions. Able to spot problems, suggest data-driven solutions, and understand marketing reports well enough to check for accuracy and alignment with key messages.

Excellent communicator, able to explain ideas clearly to both technical and non-technical teams. Can create easy-to-understand reports, presentations, and summaries for everyone from executives to broader marketing teams.

Flexible and focused on results, comfortable working in a fast-moving environment, and able to balance big-picture thinking with getting things done.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Unlimited PTO

Health insurance

Travel insurance

Flexible working hours

Employee Assistance Program

Employee Resource Groups

Paid parental leave

Relief Fund

Corporate events, teambuildings

Snacks, drinks at the office

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!