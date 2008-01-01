Business Development Representative (Demand Generation Team)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Business Development Representative (Demand Generation Team).
Tasks in the role
Identify and qualify potential customers through outbound calls, emails, and social selling.
Research and prioritize accounts based on our ideal customer profile.
Conduct discovery calls to uncover prospects’ business needs and challenges.
Set up meetings or product demos for the sales team with qualified leads.
Maintain accurate records of outreach and engagement in CRM systems (e.g., Salesforce).
Collaborate with the Marketing team to follow up on campaign-generated leads.
Provide valuable feedback to both Marketing and Sales on lead quality and messaging effectiveness.
Who we are looking for
1-3 years of experience in sales, business development, customer service, or a related field (SaaS or tech industry experience is a strong plus).
Excellent written and verbal communication skills; comfortable leading conversations and asking insightful questions.
A results-driven, self-motivated attitude with a passion for exceeding goals and quotas.
Thrives in a fast-paced environment with high-volume outreach expectations.
Experience with tools such as Salesforce, Outreach, LinkedIn Sales Navigator, or similar platforms is a bonus.
Bachelor’s degree or equivalent practical experience preferred.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- Unlimited PTO
Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans
Life insurance
Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance
Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts
Health Saving Account
Short-term and long-term Disability
Employee Assistance Program
Employee Resource Groups
401(k) plan
Paid parental leave
Relief Fund
Travel coverage
Corporate events
Teambuilding
Snacks, drinks at the office
Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once your resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.