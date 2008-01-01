Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Business Development Representative (Demand Generation Team).

Tasks in the role

Identify and qualify potential customers through outbound calls, emails, and social selling.

Research and prioritize accounts based on our ideal customer profile.

Conduct discovery calls to uncover prospects’ business needs and challenges.

Set up meetings or product demos for the sales team with qualified leads.

Maintain accurate records of outreach and engagement in CRM systems (e.g., Salesforce).

Collaborate with the Marketing team to follow up on campaign-generated leads.

Provide valuable feedback to both Marketing and Sales on lead quality and messaging effectiveness.

Who we are looking for

1-3 years of experience in sales, business development, customer service, or a related field (SaaS or tech industry experience is a strong plus).

Excellent written and verbal communication skills; comfortable leading conversations and asking insightful questions.

A results-driven, self-motivated attitude with a passion for exceeding goals and quotas.

Thrives in a fast-paced environment with high-volume outreach expectations.

Experience with tools such as Salesforce, Outreach, LinkedIn Sales Navigator, or similar platforms is a bonus.

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent practical experience preferred.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Unlimited PTO

Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans

Life insurance

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts

Health Saving Account

Short-term and long-term Disability

Employee Assistance Program

Employee Resource Groups

401(k) plan

Paid parental leave

Relief Fund

Travel coverage

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Snacks, drinks at the office

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!