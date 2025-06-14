Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Customer Success Manager (Prowly Customer Success Management Team).

Tasks in the role

Prowly is a SAAS company with over 10 years of experience, creating a product that helps PR professionals tell their brand stories. In 2020, Prowly became a part of Semrush, one of the biggest mar-tech companies in the world.

Before you read about the brand new role of Customer Success Manager - just take a look at our Culture Book and see what makes us different from other workplaces 🚀

What is more, we can officially call ourselves Dream Employer of 2023 as we were granted the title thanks to our coworkers' engagement and transparency.

Are you someone who loves building strong relationships, helping customers thrive, and making sure no one is ever left behind? If you’re passionate about turning users into loyal fans and know your way around a SaaS platform — we might be a perfect match!

👉🏻 Responsibilities:

Taking care of your own portfolio of clients — keeping them active, happy, and successful

Welcoming new customers and guiding them through onboarding (including online training sessions)

Spotting opportunities for upselling and growing your accounts

Winning back churned customers with smart and empathetic outreach

Extending current contracts and keeping relationships strong

Monitoring user activity in Prowly to ensure engagement and satisfaction

Keeping retention high and support proactive

Who we are looking for

At least 2+ year of experience in Customer Success Team,

Excellent spoken and written English

A genuine interest in growing within customer success (think: analytics, customer growth, advanced support or sales)

Experience with SaaS products and the dynamics of a subscription-based business

Familiarity with CRM tools like HubSpot or Salesforce

Strong communication skills and natural empathy when interacting with clients

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Unlimited PTO

Flexible working hours

Inter Polska Health Insurance and Life Insurance co-financing

Worksmile Cafeteria Program (available after 2 months of employment), including co-financing for the Multisport card

Mental health support–private therapy sessions (in Polish and English)

B2B contract is also an option

Employee Referral Program

Buddy Program

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!