License Manager (Software License Management Team), Maternity Cover

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Tasks in the role

Processing and support of incoming requests for accessing/updating/purchasing new software services

Efficiently interacting with employees to help them select optimal software and services

Reviewing contract terms and conditions

Identifying and mitigating risks associated with software licensing and compliance

Daily interaction and collaboration with related teams (Legal, Security, IT Support)

Analysis and optimization of current software, user activity, and software utilization

Maintaining and updating a unified register of software used in the company (software inventory, software catalog, runbooks)

Interacting and communicating with vendors on a regular basis on licenses and terms of usage and other related matters

Onboarding and consolidating digital assets (software and services) during and after acquisitions

Regular internal software usage audits to identify cost optimization opportunities

Who we are looking for

Technical background with experience in Jira, Confluence, SaaS administration

Basic knowledge of software licensing and asset management (licensing policies, compliance, access and license management, software catalog)

Understanding of procurement processes and budget control/forecasting

Familiarity with shadow IT risks and mitigation approaches

Proven experience in user support and cross-functional collaboration (Procurement, Security, Legal, IT)

Strong organizational skills, attention to detail, and ability to prioritize tasks by business impact

Ability to balance user needs with business objectives, maintaining a user-oriented mindset

English proficiency at B2 level or higher

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, because we are always looking to make things better.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

