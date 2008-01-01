Business Development Representative (Demand Generation Team)
Identify and qualify potential customers through outbound calls, emails, and social selling.
Research and prioritize accounts based on our ideal customer profile.
Conduct discovery calls to uncover prospects’ business needs and challenges.
Set up meetings or product demos for the sales team with qualified leads.
Maintain accurate records of outreach and engagement in CRM systems (e.g., Salesforce).
Collaborate with the Marketing team to follow up on campaign-generated leads.
Provide valuable feedback to both Marketing and Sales on lead quality and messaging effectiveness.
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Sales
The Sales team at Semrush isn’t just important, it’s foundational. They are the force that drives market expansion, accelerates customer success, and sets new benchmarks in the MarTech space. Colleagues don’t just meet the moment, they shape it!
Our Sales team partners with world-class marketers, SEOs, and fast-scaling businesses to help them win online. Backed by our award-winning all-in-one platform, they solve real marketing and growth challenges daily—a capability recently recognized when Semrush was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Search Engine Optimization Solutions, Q3 2025.
But it’s not just about closing deals, it’s about building legacies. From strategic promotions and ownership opportunities to recognition programs like President’s Club, we celebrate performance, invest in future leaders, and fuel a high-performance culture where ambition is a shared language.
At Semrush, sales professionals operate like CEOs of their own market. Through the One Semrush selling approach, colleagues break silos and build synergy across roles and functions.
Across our large Sales team, we have several focus areas:
The Account Executive Teams help acquire new customers and maintains strong relationships with existing customers. They go deep into their particular business needs and provide additional Semrush solutions to optimize growth through prospecting, demos, and value creation.
The Sales Training & Enablement Team supports the whole division through sales skill development and translating product information into comprehensible resources. This team conducts onboarding for all new Sales people and prepares regular training for them as well as for the Sales Managers. They’re also actively experimenting with various AI-driven solutions to improve learning efficiency, streamline processes, and enhance the overall sales performance.
The Sales Operations Team makes use of competitive analysis, past performance metrics, and other indicators to predict future growth and trends. In addition, this team manages the sales compensation and incentives programs.
The Solutions Sales Team empowers our sales reps to close complex deals and keep customers satisfied by matching their needs with the right Semrush tools. They bring deep product knowledge, smart strategy, and real-world experience to every step of the sales process. Their work is key to winning new business and growing existing accounts by showing customers how our solutions can solve their biggest challenges.
The Channel Partners Sales Team plays a strategic role in expanding Semrush’s reach and driving revenue through trusted external partnerships. By collaborating with resellers, agencies, and technology partners, the team amplifies the impact of our sales efforts beyond direct channels.
We’re scaling faster than ever. Demand for digital marketing tools is booming, and we’re leading the category. This is your moment to join a high-velocity team, shape your career, and be part of a company defining the future of marketing tech.
Come build something iconic!