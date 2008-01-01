Are you ready to be part of something big? We’re hiring for the Regional Director of Sales, SMB on our Sales Team!

In this role, you’ll engage with key decision-makers, forge impactful relationships with some of the world’s most influential organizations, and directly contribute to the growth of Semrush.

Why Semrush?

We are a global leader in online marketing technology, meeting market demand with rapid scaling. Don’t miss the chance to join our unstoppable momentum and make history with us!

Some highlights of our success include:

Semrush named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Search Engine Optimization Solutions, Q3 2025

$400M+ Annual Recurring Revenue

118,000+ paying customers worldwide

1M+ freemium users

Exceptional demand for our new Enterprise platform, with deals secured from global giants like P&G, Tesla, FedEx, Samsung, Amazon, and others.

If you're looking for a role where your impact will be visible and meaningful, we’d love to hear from you.

Tasks in the role

The Regional Director of Sales, SMB will build and scale a market-leading enterprise sales organization for the Americas. Partnering with and reporting to the Director of Sales, SMB, this leader will build and lead a high-performing sales team through recruiting, coaching, developing, and motivating the SMB organization to overachieve revenue targets.

Your passion for investing in and developing high-potential SMB sellers, along with the ability to develop and deploy a repeatable sales strategy, will make you a frontrunner for this role. This is a unique opportunity to help shape and accelerate our success at Semrush.

Lead, coach and support the AE team to ensure revenue department goals and customized objectives are met and exceeded.

Ensure a high level of customer support is provided from the AE team, understanding business strategies and areas of difficulty and offering solutions to support their business goals. Take on next-level customer support to resolve problems, as needed.

Lead collaboration efforts with the AE team to proactively identify and implement new sales initiatives, strategies, and programs to capture key demographics and drive and optimize sales activity and processes

Maintain an expert level of product knowledge to support current and potential customer questions and provide a better understanding of the tools in order to overcome hesitations and offer clarity to Semrush’s solutions.

Oversee continuous training for the AE team to ensure strong knowledge and understanding of Semrush products and services as well as team sales activity and techniques for successful positioning of the platform.

Provide a high level of guidance, coaching and feedback, and create learning and growth opportunities for individual team members to support professional development and strengthen skill sets.

Support the Sales Leadership teams on reporting monthly, quarterly, and annual revenue goals to measure key sales activity metrics and revenue quota.

What we’re looking for

Associate’s or bachelor’s degree in Business, Communications, Marketing, or other related fields

3+ years of experience in a sales management or business development role

Proven abilities meeting sales targets

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills with the ability to articulate and present verbally and in writing

A bit about the team

The Sales team is at the forefront of empowering businesses to achieve online visibility and digital marketing success.

Through our One Semrush selling approach and world-class enablement programs, we equip our team with the tools, resources, and training needed to:

Exceed sales goals

Maximize earning potential

Deliver meaningful results for our clients

To learn more about our business and vision, explore the Semrush Analyst Day 2024 presentation from New York City.

What’s in it for you

Unlimited PTO

Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans

Life insurance

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts

Health Saving Account

Short-term and long-term Disability

Employee Assistance Program

Employee Resource Groups

401(k) plan

Paid parental leave

Relief Fund

Travel coverage

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Snacks, drinks at the office

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



