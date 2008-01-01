Data Scientist (Data Product & Research Team)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Data Scientist (Data Product & Research Team).
Tasks in the role
Data Scientist is a key contributor to the Analytics Division's long-term goals fulfillment, responsible for leveraging data to solve complex business problems and supporting data-driven decision-making by developing and implementing advanced analytical solutions and products.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams and stakeholders in order to ensure the successful implementation of analytical projects.
Develop, deploy, and maintain statistical and ML models, data mining algorithms, or other advanced analytical solutions to solve business challenges.
Perform data preprocessing, feature engineering, and data wrangling tasks ensuring data quality and integrity.
Create and maintain data visualizations and reports to communicate results effectively.
Design and control the execution of A/B tests and experiments to check hypotheses and ensure the added value of developed analytical solutions.
Communicate analytical results to stakeholders and colleagues in a clear and understandable manner.
Participate in effective knowledge transfer within the company’s data analytics community through technical demos, knowledge-sharing sessions, and building the knowledge base.
Who we are looking for
Bachelor's degree in STEM, Economics, Business Analysis, or a related field is preferred.
Solid foundation in math and statistics.
3+ years of experience in data analysis, data science, or a related field.
Proficiency in SQL and relational databases.
Proficiency in Python, including advanced data manipulation, visualization, and modeling.
Proficiency in data visualization and BI (Tableau).
Good analytical and problem-solving skills.
Good communication and interpersonal skills.
Proficiency in airflow, dbt, git, and cloud-based platforms (GCP) is a plus.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
Flexible working hours
Unlimited PTO
Flexi Benefit for your hobby
Employee Support Program
Loss of family member financial aid
Employee Resource Groups
Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
Corporate events
Teambuilding
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Analytics
The Semrush Analytics team helps the Company's employees analyze past events, accurately interpret the present situation, and then predict the future. They accomplish all this only by looking at data.
The Analytics team handles stats, calculations, scoring and predictive models, clustering, multi-channel attribution, anomaly analysis, and many other queries from the Marketing and Development teams. In addition, these colleagues deal with business metrics at a company level.
The team members are split between offices in Europe and the US.
The team’s secret passion is finding solutions to new challenges. Sounds intriguing, right?