We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Data Scientist (Data Product & Research Team).

Tasks in the role

Data Scientist is a key contributor to the Analytics Division's long-term goals fulfillment, responsible for leveraging data to solve complex business problems and supporting data-driven decision-making by developing and implementing advanced analytical solutions and products.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams and stakeholders in order to ensure the successful implementation of analytical projects.

Develop, deploy, and maintain statistical and ML models, data mining algorithms, or other advanced analytical solutions to solve business challenges.

Perform data preprocessing, feature engineering, and data wrangling tasks ensuring data quality and integrity.

Create and maintain data visualizations and reports to communicate results effectively.

Design and control the execution of A/B tests and experiments to check hypotheses and ensure the added value of developed analytical solutions.

Communicate analytical results to stakeholders and colleagues in a clear and understandable manner.

Participate in effective knowledge transfer within the company’s data analytics community through technical demos, knowledge-sharing sessions, and building the knowledge base.

Who we are looking for

Bachelor's degree in STEM, Economics, Business Analysis, or a related field is preferred.

Solid foundation in math and statistics.

3+ years of experience in data analysis, data science, or a related field.

Proficiency in SQL and relational databases.

Proficiency in Python, including advanced data manipulation, visualization, and modeling.

Proficiency in data visualization and BI (Tableau).

Good analytical and problem-solving skills.

Good communication and interpersonal skills.

Proficiency in airflow, dbt, git, and cloud-based platforms (GCP) is a plus.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!