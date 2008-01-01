Are you ready to be part of something big? We’re hiring for the Regional Sales Director, Product Sales on our Sales Team!

Tasks in the role

As the Regional Sales Director - Product Sales, you will lead a team of Product Account Executives who act as a strategic overlay to the Semrush Core Sales and Solution Engineering teams. Product Sales team will support and drive the adoption of newly acquired and newly developed products, ensuring their integration into the broader sales framework and enabling revenue growth across all Semrush Companies and Partner solutions.

You will be responsible for revenue generation across all big data solutions and custom engagements, including: ClickStream, Semrush APIs, Mobile, App, Backlinks, Brand and Social Solutions.

Your role is critical in building strong alignment with the Core Sales org, providing expert product guidance, hands-on support, training, and strategic direction - all aimed at accelerating customer acquisition and expansion, and driving the success of high-potential solutions in new and existing markets.



Key Responsibilities:



Leadership & Team Management:

Lead, mentor, and develop a high-performing team of Product Account Executives, fostering a culture of collaboration, innovation, and continuous learning.

Establish clear goals and performance metrics for the team, ensuring alignment with broader company objectives and sales targets.

Conduct regular coaching sessions, performance reviews, and career development discussions to promote professional growth within the team.

Strategic Alignment & Overlay Support:

Serve as a strategic advisor to the Core Sales and SE teams, providing deep technical and product expertise to ensure successful positioning of emerging products in the market.

Develop and execute a go-to-market (GTM) strategy for newly acquired or newly developed products, focusing on market adoption, sales enablement, and revenue growth.

Collaborate closely with Product Management, Product Marketing, and Sales Leadership to ensure that the emerging products are aligned with customer needs and market demands.

Sales Enablement & Training:

Create and deliver comprehensive training programs for Core SEs, Sales Reps, and other stakeholders to ensure they understand the value proposition, features, and use cases of the emerging products.

Develop technical sales materials, demo environments, and best practices for selling new products, ensuring that the sales teams are well-equipped to address customer needs.

Act as the voice of the customer internally, providing feedback to Product Management on feature requests, product enhancements, and market trends.

Customer Engagement & Deal Support:

Engage directly with strategic customers, conducting technical deep dives, product demos, and proof-of-values (POVs) to demonstrate the value of emerging products.

Support sales teams in high-stakes opportunities by providing expert guidance on technical architecture, integration, and customization of solutions.

Serve as an escalation point for complex technical challenges, working alongside SEs to resolve customer issues and ensure successful deployment.

Cross-Functional Collaboration & Integration:

Collaborate with Marketing to identify and target key market segments for emerging products, leveraging competitive analysis and market trends.

Work closely with Customer Success to ensure a smooth transition from pre-sales to post-sales, enabling successful customer onboarding and ongoing support.

Participate in sales forecast reviews and contribute to the planning of sales strategies for new product lines.



What we’re looking for

Experience: Minimum of 6-7 years of experience in a Solutions Engineering or Sales Engineering role, with at least 52-3 years in a management position. Proven track record of successfully launching and driving adoption for newly developed or acquired products in a B2B SaaS environment. Strong technical acumen with the ability to translate complex technical concepts into business value for customers and sales teams.

Skills: Exceptional leadership and coaching skills, with a history of building and motivating high-performing teams. Deep understanding of go-to-market strategies for emerging products and the ability to align technical sales efforts with business objectives. Excellent communication and presentation skills, capable of engaging both technical and non-technical stakeholders.



A bit about the team

The Sales team is at the forefront of empowering businesses to achieve online visibility and digital marketing success.

Through our One Semrush selling approach and world-class enablement programs, we equip our team with the tools, resources, and training needed to:

Exceed sales goals

Maximize earning potential

Deliver meaningful results for our clients

To learn more about our business and vision, explore the Semrush Analyst Day 2024 presentation from New York City.

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



