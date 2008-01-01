Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Partner Marketing Manager (Demand Generation).

Tasks in the role

Develop and manage joint marketing plans with key partners (e.g., agency partners, VARs, SIs), aligned to partner tier and revenue potential.

Design and execute co-branded campaigns including webinars, content syndication, events, email nurtures, and digital campaigns.

Build marketing toolkits, playbooks, and templates to enable partners to market our solutions independently.

Own regular communications to the partner ecosystem including newsletters, product updates, and promotional opportunities.

Facilitate messaging feedback from partners to inform broader campaign and content efforts.

Focus co-marketing efforts on net-new or underdeveloped verticals/regions.

Administer Market Development Funds (MDF) and track ROI of funded activities.

Partner with Channel Sales and Revenue Operations to measure marketing-sourced and -influenced pipeline from partners

Work with internal content and product marketing teams to tailor messaging for partner verticals, regions, and use cases.

Coordinate participation in partner-led or joint events including trade shows, summits, and field marketing initiatives.

Track performance of all relevant partner marketing programs, share insights, and continuously optimize strategy.

Collaborate with Marketing teams to ensure partner leads meet MQL standards and are properly attributed.

Work with demand generation team members to ensure shared infrastructure across paid and owned channels for smarter and faster execution.

Who we are looking for

Proven experience in partner marketing or demand generation roles, preferably within a SaaS or B2B technology company.

Demonstrated ability to develop and execute integrated marketing campaigns to and through partners.

Strong understanding of lead generation, pipeline management, and marketing attribution.

Experience with MDF management and ROI tracking,

Excellent communication, presentation and storytelling skills

Ability to manage complex initiatives while collaborating across multiple teams and stakeholders.

Strong analytical skills with the ability to interpret data and make data-driven decisions.

Experience utilizing AI and automation as part of day-to-day work

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

