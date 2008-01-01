Are you ready to be part of something big? We’re hiring for the Senior Financial Data Scientist on our Sales Team!

Tasks in the role

We are seeking a Senior Financial Data Scientist with a deep background in quantitative research and financial markets to lead the growth of our alternative data feed products tailored for institutional investors. This is a high-impact role at the intersection of product, strategy, sales, marketing, and client success, with a focus on delivering actionable intelligence to the world’s leading hedge funds, asset managers, investment banks, and PE/VC firms.

You will drive the vision, integration, and adoption of data products including Clickstream, Semrush APIs, Mobile/App data, Backlinks, Brand, and Social solutions—with a clear mandate to build out best-in-class solutions for systematic and discretionary investment workflows.

Key Responsibilities:

Lead and scale a portfolio of data feed products across quant, discretionary, and hybrid financial institutions

Leverage alternative data experience (e.g., credit card, receipt, or web data) to build valuable and usable investment signals

Evaluate and integrate internal and third-party datasets to expand coverage, quality, and c ommercial appeal

c Backtest and analyze data utility using quant-driven evaluation frameworks and real- world client feedback

Champion the end user, tailoring product design to fit systematic, discretionary, and hybrid workflows

Identify gaps in the alternative data market and lead product innovation beyond

traditional feeds

Collaborate closely with engineering to shape delivery formats, latency, and accessibility

Author compelling research (white papers, notebooks, and case studies) to educate clients and drive adoption

Work cross-functionally with Sales, GTM, Product, and Customer Success to ensure commercial success and client enablement

What we’re looking for

Key Qualifications:

5+ years of experience in a quantitative research, data science, or alternative data strategy role

Deep familiarity with quant/data science fund workflows , including alpha discovery, s ignal validation, and portfolio integration

s Demonstrated success in launching and growing data products and/or strategies within institutional finance

Strong command of Python, SQL , and data engineering/statistical tooling

Skilled in translating complex datasets into clear, actionable value for both internal stakeholders and clients

Experience collaborating across sales, product, and engineering to drive outcomes

Excellent written and verbal communication skills—capable of engaging both technical and non-technical audiences

Entrepreneurial mindset with the ability to work autonomously and move initiatives from 0 to 1

Strong technical acumen with the ability to translate complex technical concepts into business value for customers and internal teams

Preferred Skills:

Deep network in the buy-side and alternative data community

Experience with time-series, transactional, or behavioral data sets

Background in building research and marketing collateral for sophisticated institutional buyers

Prior experience evaluating or acquiring third-party datasets

A bit about the team

The Sales team is at the forefront of empowering businesses to achieve online visibility and digital marketing success.

Through our One Semrush selling approach and world-class enablement programs, we equip our team with the tools, resources, and training needed to:

Exceed sales goals

Maximize earning potential

Deliver meaningful results for our clients

To learn more about our business and vision, explore the Semrush Analyst Day 2024 presentation from New York City.

