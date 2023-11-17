Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Senior Web Designer (Creative Agency Team).

Tasks in the role

Design marketing-focused web experiences: landing pages, campaign microsites, promo pages, corporate website, etc.

Develop clear and well-thought-out layouts with a strong sense of hierarchy, rhythm, and UX logic.

Take part in cross-functional idea generation: bring your point of view and push design forward on another level.

Translate brand identity into interactive digital experiences with consistency and craft.

Ensure compliance with modern standards of responsive behavior, micro-animations and interactivity across devices, and proactively spot visual or UX issues and inconsistencies.

Create clean, modular designs in Figma , utilizing design systems, components, and tokens where applicable.

Figma Propose and design new components or patterns when gaps are found, helping evolve the design system.

Contribute to documentation, guidelines, and standards to ensure design quality and reusability across projects.

Work hand-in-hand with the creative web developer to ensure high-quality implementation of your designs.

Collaborate closely with other marketing design sub-teams.

Stay ahead of design trends, accessibility best practices, and web innovation and bring those insights back to the team.

Leading web design projects for major web projects and campaigns.

Who we are looking for

5+ years of experience in web design in a dynamic technology-driven environment (digital agencies and/or in-house digital brand teams: experience in both is an advantage). Experience as a senior web designer is required.

A portfolio demonstrating excellent mastery of layout, composition, typography, colour, and hierarchy applied to marketing landing pages and website design — both brand-related and product-related.

Advanced Figma skills , including Auto Layout, interactive components, variables, prototyping, and working with shared libraries.

Solid understanding of design systems and the ability to contribute to their evolution.

design systems Experience working in marketing or growth teams, with awareness of conversion principles and storytelling.

conversion principles Comfortable working with developers and understanding how designs are built for web (basic HTML/CSS understanding).

Ability to work independently, manage feedback, and drive projects from concept to completion.

Strong communication, collaboration and presentation skills, you can clearly articulate design decisions.

Comfortable juggling multiple projects and shifting priorities while maintaining attention to detail.

A data-aware designer who combines creativity with performance insights and implements data-driven changes.

data-aware designer Experience working on A/B or multivariate testing projects.

Experience contributing to documentation or maintaining design libraries.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!