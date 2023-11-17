Senior Web Designer (Creative Agency Team)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Senior Web Designer (Creative Agency Team).
Tasks in the role
- Design marketing-focused web experiences: landing pages, campaign microsites, promo pages, corporate website, etc.
- Develop clear and well-thought-out layouts with a strong sense of hierarchy, rhythm, and UX logic.
- Take part in cross-functional idea generation: bring your point of view and push design forward on another level.
- Translate brand identity into interactive digital experiences with consistency and craft.
- Ensure compliance with modern standards of responsive behavior, micro-animations and interactivity across devices, and proactively spot visual or UX issues and inconsistencies.
- Create clean, modular designs in Figma, utilizing design systems, components, and tokens where applicable.
- Propose and design new components or patterns when gaps are found, helping evolve the design system.
- Contribute to documentation, guidelines, and standards to ensure design quality and reusability across projects.
- Work hand-in-hand with the creative web developer to ensure high-quality implementation of your designs.
- Collaborate closely with other marketing design sub-teams.
- Stay ahead of design trends, accessibility best practices, and web innovation and bring those insights back to the team.
- Leading web design projects for major web projects and campaigns.
Who we are looking for
- 5+ years of experience in web design in a dynamic technology-driven environment (digital agencies and/or in-house digital brand teams: experience in both is an advantage). Experience as a senior web designer is required.
- A portfolio demonstrating excellent mastery of layout, composition, typography, colour, and hierarchy applied to marketing landing pages and website design — both brand-related and product-related.
- Advanced Figma skills, including Auto Layout, interactive components, variables, prototyping, and working with shared libraries.
- Solid understanding of design systems and the ability to contribute to their evolution.
- Experience working in marketing or growth teams, with awareness of conversion principles and storytelling.
- Comfortable working with developers and understanding how designs are built for web (basic HTML/CSS understanding).
- Ability to work independently, manage feedback, and drive projects from concept to completion.
- Strong communication, collaboration and presentation skills, you can clearly articulate design decisions.
- Comfortable juggling multiple projects and shifting priorities while maintaining attention to detail.
- A data-aware designer who combines creativity with performance insights and implements data-driven changes.
- Experience working on A/B or multivariate testing projects.
- Experience contributing to documentation or maintaining design libraries.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
Flexible working hours
Unlimited PTO
Flexi Benefit for your hobby
Employee Support Program
Loss of family member financial aid
Employee Resource Groups
Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
Corporate events
Teambuilding
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Design
At Semrush, there’re Product and Marketing Design teams. These colleagues are masters of creativity. They invent beauty every day to present our Company to the world in the best way possible.
UX and UI designers are involved in product design projects. The UX professionals develop the product's interaction with the user, while the UI experts develop the product’s visual interface with a desire to impact customers’ emotions.
Marketing design includes motion, web, and graphic design. These colleagues are in charge of corporate identity. They create layouts for advertising campaigns, handle internal & external events, design, and much more.
A day without creative concepts is a day wasted :) Do you agree? Then, you’ll be on the same page with our designers.