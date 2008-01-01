Data Analyst (Retention Analytics Team)

Hi there!

Tasks in the role

Customer & Product Insights

Analyze customer behaviour, product usage, and engagement trends to uncover insights that improve retention

Identify key churn and expansion patterns, providing recommendations for proactive interventions

Conduct deep dives into customer pain points using a combination of structured and unstructured data

Design and measure A/B tests and experiments to optimize retention strategies

Business Intelligence & Reporting

Develop clear, actionable reports and dashboards in Tableau or Power BI, ensuring they drive business decisions

Create automated reporting processes that enable self-serve analytics across teams

Translate data into compelling narratives, helping stakeholders understand trends, risks, and opportunities

Data Strategy & Collaboration

Work closely with CSM leadership, marketing, and finance teams to align on retention metrics and KPIs

Define and refine customer segmentation models based on behavioral and financial data

Partner with data engineers to improve data accessibility, accuracy, and governance

Who we are looking for

3+ years of experience as an Analyst, preferably in the Retention Analytics, Customer Intelligence space

Advanced SQL skills with the ability to extract, clean, and analyze large datasets

Experience with BI tools (Tableau, Power BI) to build effective dashboards and reports

Strong understanding of A/B testing, statistical methods, and cohort analysis

Basic knowledge of data science concepts and cloud-based data platforms (GCP preferred)

Strong storytelling and communication skills – able to translate complex data into simple, compelling insights

Proactive problem-solver who can identify trends and drive recommendations

Ability to work independently while collaborating effectively with cross-functional teams

​Not required, but a plus

Basic programming knowledge in Python or R for data manipulation and analysis

Strong business acumen and the ability to translate data insights into strategic recommendations

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

