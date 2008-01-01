Data Analyst (Retention Analytics Team)
Tasks in the role
Customer & Product Insights
- Analyze customer behaviour, product usage, and engagement trends to uncover insights that improve retention
- Identify key churn and expansion patterns, providing recommendations for proactive interventions
- Conduct deep dives into customer pain points using a combination of structured and unstructured data
- Design and measure A/B tests and experiments to optimize retention strategies
Business Intelligence & Reporting
- Develop clear, actionable reports and dashboards in Tableau or Power BI, ensuring they drive business decisions
- Create automated reporting processes that enable self-serve analytics across teams
- Translate data into compelling narratives, helping stakeholders understand trends, risks, and opportunities
Data Strategy & Collaboration
- Work closely with CSM leadership, marketing, and finance teams to align on retention metrics and KPIs
- Define and refine customer segmentation models based on behavioral and financial data
- Partner with data engineers to improve data accessibility, accuracy, and governance
Who we are looking for
- 3+ years of experience as an Analyst, preferably in the Retention Analytics, Customer Intelligence space
- Advanced SQL skills with the ability to extract, clean, and analyze large datasets
- Experience with BI tools (Tableau, Power BI) to build effective dashboards and reports
- Strong understanding of A/B testing, statistical methods, and cohort analysis
- Basic knowledge of data science concepts and cloud-based data platforms (GCP preferred)
- Strong storytelling and communication skills – able to translate complex data into simple, compelling insights
- Proactive problem-solver who can identify trends and drive recommendations
- Ability to work independently while collaborating effectively with cross-functional teams
Not required, but a plus
- Basic programming knowledge in Python or R for data manipulation and analysis
- Strong business acumen and the ability to translate data insights into strategic recommendations
- You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
Flexible working hours
Unlimited PTO
Flexi Benefit for your hobby
Employee Support Program
Loss of family member financial aid
Employee Resource Groups
Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
Corporate events
Teambuilding
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Analytics
The Semrush Analytics team helps the Company's employees analyze past events, accurately interpret the present situation, and then predict the future. They accomplish all this only by looking at data.
The Analytics team handles stats, calculations, scoring and predictive models, clustering, multi-channel attribution, anomaly analysis, and many other queries from the Marketing and Development teams. In addition, these colleagues deal with business metrics at a company level.
The team members are split between offices in Europe and the US.
The team’s secret passion is finding solutions to new challenges. Sounds intriguing, right?